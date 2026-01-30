SEVERAL changes to the league rules were announced at the 2026 Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League annual general meeting recently, following the ballot of all clubs.
In a tightening of the rules, a team will now be relegated after a second concession in a season and withdrawn from the league on a fourth occasion.
No team is permitted to reschedule more than three home fixtures in a season to a Sunday, while for cancelled or abandoned matches, eight points will be awarded instead of six.
The first round of the Britannia Inn Hawkey and Bradleys Vinter Cup will be played in mini-groups, guaranteeing a home and an away fixture before the knockout stages. Fielding Restrictions have been extended to Division Three and Division Four and, for all rounds of the Rosevear Cup.
The number of teams set to compete in 2026 has increased to 151, the most since 2014.
St Ives Seconds have returned to the league with new teams Helston Fourths playing at Porthleven, Luckett Thirds at Stoke Climsland and Saltash Thirds at Liskeard. Callington Thirds will now play at Gunnislake.
The season for all 15 divisions begins on Saturday, May 2, with 18 successive Saturdays scheduled to finish on August 2 In the Premier Division, Penzance start their defence at Callington. Runners-up Wadebridge host Redruth. Newly promoted Camborne visit St Just, Helston play St Austell and Werrington host Grampound Road.
In County Division One, promoted Luckett visit Newquay, and Stithians host Beacon. Former Premier teams Hayle and Truro meet at the Towans, Falmouth play Roche, and Paul entertain Perranporth.
All officers and committee members were re-elected unopposed: President – Vic Hassell; Chairman – Stuart Wilder; Vice-Chairman – Robert Jobson; Hon Secretary – Michael Weeks BEM; Hon Treasurer – Jonathan Lambert; GCR Adjudicator – David Lockett. Executive Committee: Mathew Appleton, Michelle Kent, Mike Kent, Chris Leathley, Marilyn Richards, Stephen Rowe and Jonathan Warn (CACO).
League fixtures are available at https://ccl.play-cricket.com/web_pages/fixtures_2026_downloads
