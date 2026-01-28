THE 2026 Cornwall Cricket League fixtures were released last night with all 151 teams finding out their schedule.
With the league adopting 10-team divisions for the second straight year in the majority of divisions – all teams play each other once before the reverse fixtures are in the same order.
In the ECB Cornwall Premier League, champions Penzance start with an awkward trip to Callington who have had a decent record against the West Cornwall outfit at Moores Park, while promoted Camborne go to St Just who survived on a head-to-head record with Truro last summer.
Elsewhere in the division, Grampound Road visit four-time winners Werrington, last year’s runners-up Wadebridge welcome Redruth and two sides – hoping to be in the title mix – Helston and St Austell – face off at Beacon Parc.
Penzance’s first home outing of the league season sees them entertain neighbours St Just, while Camborne’s derby with Helston will also be tasty.
Werrington make the first of their many trips down the A30 at Redruth, while Callington head to Grampound Road and Wadebridge make the short journey to Wheal Eliza to tackle St Austell.
The final round of fixtures of the first half sees a local derby between Werrington and Callington, while Penzance host St Austell, Camborne and Grampound Road entertain Wadebridge and Helston respectively, while St Just travel to Redruth.
In County Division One, Division Two West champions Stithians start with a local derby at home to 2024 champions and last year’s runners-up Beacon, while Luckett – only in the division because St Blazey were ineligible to go up – are away at Newquay.
Relegated Truro go to a Hayle side who’ll be expected to be in the mix, while Falmouth and Paul are at home to Roche and Perranporth respectively.
The first second-tier match at Luckett’s Chapel Field since 2012 is the following week as Falmouth make the long trip up to the Tamar Valley, while Stithians head to Roche.
Truro and Beacon will start as favourites for the title and face off on May 23 and July 25 with the final day fixtures include Truro going to Luckett and Beacon on their travels to Newquay.
The other three games on that day see Falmouth, Hayle and Paul all at home against Perranporth, Stithians and Roche respectively.
Division Two East is looking as strong as it ever has with four second teams and several sides with overseas players.
Relegated St Austell Seconds host one of the favourites for the title in their Wadebridge counterparts, while last year’s winners St Blazey host another side likely to be in contention in Callington Seconds.
Tintagel and Menheniot-Looe made an instant return to the third-tier last summer and will both initially look to ensure they stay in the division.
The Knights make the relatively short trip to a Lanhydrock side seeking a return to County Division One after two years of rebuilding, while Menheniot – who have a new skipper in Steve Kidd following the decision of Giles Francis to leave the club – welcome a Werrington Seconds side who only survived on the final weekend.
Holsworthy and Bude both suffered tough seasons last time out but ultimately did enough to survive – the latter on a head-to-head record with St Minver – and they meet in a local derby at Stanhope Park.
Tintagel’s first home game back is against St Austell Seconds, while the second teams of Callington, Wadebridge and Werrington are all at home against Menheniot-Looe, Holsworthy and Lanhydrock respectively, while Bude entertain St Blazey at Crooklets, the ground Blazey won the title at in August.
With the division expected to be highly-competitive, it is likely that the promotion slot and two relegation spots will be decided on the final day.
After last year’s struggles Werrington and Bude will hope their clash at Ladycross has nothing much riding on it bar local bragging rights, while Tintagel go to St Blazey.
Menheniot may have to see off Wadebridge if it comes to it, while Lanhydrock versus Callington could be the match of the day if both go as well as expected.
Holsworthy round off their season by welcoming a St Austell Seconds side who should be in the mix at the right end.
In Division Two West, St Erme are back in the third-tier and for the first-time ever in the West section having previously always been in the east before securing promotion.
The Castle Field outfit entertain promoted Ludgvan, while fellow promoted side Redruth Seconds host neighbours Mount Hawke and Porthtowan.
Last year’s runners-up Mullion head to Penzance, while nearby at St Ives, the coastal outfit host Constantine. The other game sees Camborne Seconds welcome their St Just counterparts.
Matchday two sees a West Cornwall derby between St Just and Penzance, while St Erme head to Mount Hawke, Redruth go to Mullion, Ludgvan welcome neighbours St Ives and Constantine tackle Camborne.
Any outstanding issues needed to be decided on the final day sees St Erme entertain fellow promotion-hopefuls Mullion, while the two newly-promoted sides will hope to be safe by the time Ludgvan make the short trip to Penzance and Redruth welcome Constantine.
St Ives visit Camborne and Mount Hawke host St Just.
The rest of the fixtures on the opening day across the rest of the divisions are as follows:
DIVISION THREE EAST: Duloe v St Blazey 2, Grampound Road 2 v Boconnoc, Roche Seconds v Ladock, St Minver v South Petherwin, Saltash v St Austell 3.
DIVISION THREE WEST: Mount Ambrose v Helston 2, Perranporth 2 v Perranarworthal, Rosudgeon v Gulval, Truro 2 v Wendron, Veryan v Falmouth 2.
DIVISION FOUR EAST: Launceston v Gorran, Liskeard v Wadebridge 3, St Neot v Newquay 2, St Stephen v Werrington 3, Tideford v Callington 3.
DIVISION FOUR WEST: Crofty Holman v Hayle 2, Mullion 2 v Barripper, Penryn St Gluvias v Camborne 3, Redruth 3 v Troon, Truro 3 v St Erme 2.
DIVISION FIVE EAST: Buckland Monachorum v Bugle, Gunnislake v Menheniot-Looe 2, Luckett 2 v Lanhydrock 2, Newquay 3 v Launceston 2, Pencarrow v Holsworthy 2.
DIVISION FIVE WEST: Beacon 2 v St Newlyn East, Helston 3 v Paul 2, Ludgvan 2 v Stithians 2, Perranarworthal 2 v Leedstown, St Just 3 v Mount Ambrose 2.
DIVISION SIX EAST: Bude 2 v Grampound Road 3, St Austell 4 v St Stephen 2, South Petherwin 2 v St Minver 2, Tintagel 2 v Saltash 2, Werrington 4 v St Neot 2.
DIVISION SIX WEST: Barripper 2 v St Day, Constantine 2 v Mawnan, Gerrans and Hellesveor, Mount Hawke and Porthtowan 2 v Falmouth 3, Perranporth 3 v St Just 4.
DIVISION SEVEN EAST: Boconnoc 2 v Tideford 2, Launceston 3 v Lanhydrock 3, Luckett 3 v Menheniot-Looe 3, Saltash 3 v Foxhole, St Stephen 3 v Roche 3.
DIVISION SEVEN CENTRAL: Falmouth 4 v Redruth 4, Ladock 2 v Penryn St Gluvias 2, Mawnan 2 v Truro 4, St Erme 3 v Newquay 4, Wendron 2 v Perranarworthal 3.
DIVISION SEVEN WEST: Camborne 4 v St Ives 2, Gulval 2 v Helston 4, Hayle 3 v Crofty Holman 2, Penzance 3 v Praze, Porthleven v Rosudgeon 2.
