By Stephen Lees
WHILE Mousehole Football Club have led the way with a new access track with major support from HRH Prince William, Gunnislake Cricket Club have also been busy in the off season.
The village outfit have played on their current ground at Hawkmoor for over 100 years, with the earliest photograph dating back to 1903.
Situated next to the River Tamar, the ground is one of the most picturesque in the county, but access via a steep track and green lane had always been an issue.
Following two years of fundraising by the club, contributions from neighbours, and a major donation of asphalt and aggregates by Heidelberg Industries, a 150-metre section is now in pristine condition.
In the spirit of the cricketing community, the works were undertaken by the chairman of Tideford Cricket Club, Anton Luiten Groundworks, at a special discount rate.
With Gunnislake on a steady climb up the Cornwall League pyramid and currently in Division Five East, the club are keen to improve facilities, which will in turn help support more activities.
The club have also agreed to allow Callington’s third team play their home matches at the ground for the coming 2026 season, and that partnership is expected to reap wider rewards, including more opportunities for youth cricket.
Chairman of Gunnislake, Stephen Lees, commented: “We are grateful to everyone who has helped deliver this project. We hope to have a few less broken exhausts and a few more spectators at our matches next season!”
Heidelberg’s operations manager, Matt Carver, told the Cornish Times: “We are delighted to support this local project. Hingston Quarry is a valuable local employer and see ourselves as an important part of the local community. We wish the club well for the upcoming season.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.