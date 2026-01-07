THE divisions have been announced for the 2026 Cornwall Cricket League season which gets underway on Saturday, May 2, with 151 teams set to be involved.
For the second straight year, divisions will remain at 10 teams as opposed to the previous 12.
Following the 2024 season, as many as four sides were relegated from the respective east and west divisions, but with several sides as expected securing promotion, the strength of each league should be as good as it has for a long time.
In the Premier, Camborne are back in the top-flight having won County Division One at the first attempt, and they replace Truro who were relegated for the second time in their illustrious history on a head-to-head record with eight-time champions St Just.
The city club went down in 2022 and returned at the first attempt, and will aim to do the same again.
In County Division One, village outfits Stithians and Luckett will look to survive in a tough competition.
While Stithians cruised to the Division Two West crown, in the East, Luckett were edged out by St Blazey on a rain-affected final day.
But with Blazey’s lack of youth cricket in 2025, the Chapel Field club were offered the opportunity to return to the second-tier for the first time since 2012, and accepted.
Stithians’ last foray into County Division One back in 2014 was a brief one as they went down having won just once. However, in the likes of Ryan Edwards and Glyn Furnival they have players of genuine quality and should be more than competitive.
As for the rest of the leagues, it is as expected.
In the East, St Minver join St Austell Thirds back in Division Three having suffered the most agonising of relegations on a day back in August which had everything.
Despite beating Luckett, Bude’s six points at home to St Blazey and their failure to take the final wicket meant they went down on a head-to-head record, the second fixture between the two was postponed.
Coming up are Menheniot-Looe who have a new captain in Steve Kidd, and Tintagel. Both sides were part of the four to go down as part of the restructure.
St Minver and St Austell will take on St Blazey Seconds who have reached Division Three for the first time, and a Duloe side who could continue to flourish in the coming years.
What happens to Launceston will be of interest to many having suffered a third relegation in six league seasons.
Since being dropping out of County Division One in 2019, they went straight down again in 2021 and after three top five finishes, won just three times last summer.
They are joined by Callington Thirds who have moved their home matches to Gunnislake, Division Five champions Wadebridge and former rivals Gorran who have worked their way back up the leagues since restarting in 2023 after withdrawing ahead of the 2022 season.
Menheniot-Looe Seconds and their Lanhydrock counterparts will have to bridge a three-division gap with their respective first teams after dropping into Division Five, and face two sides who could do well in Bugle and Luckett Seconds.
St Minver Seconds and Grampound Road Thirds will hope for an immediate response in Division Six.
Minver will have a tasty derby with their Tintagel counterparts, while St Neot will provide solid opposition and have also gone up.
Division Seven East has 11 teams who will play 16 matches.
They will face six sides twice and four once.
Roche Thirds are the side to drop down, Foxhole have switched from the Central division and for the first-time ever there will be third teams from Luckett and Saltash.
Luckett will play at Stoke Climsland, making use of the ground in the village for the first time since the early 2000s, while Saltash have agreed a deal with Liskeard.
In the West, St Erme are back in Division Two after a disappointing season and will take on Ludgvan and Redruth Seconds who secured promotion.
Going out of the third-tier are Helston Seconds who will look for an immediate return with the first team in the Premier, and Wendron who were relegated after just one season.
Former County Division One outfit Rosudgeon – who were in the division as recently as 2019 – reformed in Division Six back in 2021 after losing all of their best players after COVID and since then have gradually worked their way back up. They are joined by Falmouth Seconds who were the runners-up.
Hayle Seconds and Barripper are back in Division Four with the new boys being Troon – another club on the way back – and Truro Thirds.
St Just Thirds and Paul Seconds will aim for more victories in Division Five where they will face the second teams of Ludgvan and Stithians.
Being a one-team village isn’t easy for Gerrans and St Day who find themselves in Division Six West, and they tackle promoted duo St Just Fourths and Perranporth Thirds.
Both Division Seven Central and West have 10 teams and will play 18 games.
Ladock drop into the Central as do Gulval Seconds and Praze in the West. They are joined by two newcomers in Helston Fourths and St Ives Seconds.
The divisions are as follows: PREMIER DIVISION: Penzance, Wadebridge, Helston, St Austell, Redruth, Werrington, Callington, Grampound Road, St Just, Camborne; COUNTY DIVISION ONE: Truro, Beacon, Hayle, Perranporth, Paul, Newquay, Falmouth, Roche, Luckett, Stithians; DIVISION TWO EAST: St Austell 2, St Blazey, Callington 2, Lanhydrock, Wadebridge 2, Holsworthy, Werrington 2, Bude, Menheniot-Looe, Tintagel; DIVISION TWO WEST: St Erme, Mullion, St Ives, Mount Hawke, Penzance 2, St Just 2, Constantine, Camborne 2, Ludgvan, Redruth 2; DIVISION THREE EAST: St Minver, St Austell 3, Saltash, Grampound Road 2, South Petherwin, Ladock, Boconnoc, Roche 2, St Blazey 2, Duloe; DIVISION THREE WEST: Helston 2, Wendron, Truro 2, Perran-ar-worthal, Veryan, Mount Ambrose, Perranporth 2, Gulval, Rosudgeon, Falmouth 2; DIVISION FOUR EAST: Callington 3, Launceston, Werrington 3, St Neot, Newquay 2, St Stephen, Liskeard, Tideford, Wadebridge 3, Gorran; DIVISION FOUR WEST: Hayle 2, Barripper, St Erme 2, Camborne 3, Mullion 2, Penryn St Gluvias, Crofty Holman, Redruth 3, Troon, Truro 3; DIVISION FIVE EAST: Menheniot-Looe 2, Lanhydrock 2, Buckland Monachorum, Launceston 2, Gunnislake, Holsworthy 2, Newquay 3, Pencarrow, Bugle, Luckett 2; DIVISION FIVE WEST: St Just 3, Paul 2, Perran-ar-worthal 2, Helston 3, Leedstown, Mount Ambrose 2, Beacon 2, St Newlyn East, Ludgvan 2, Stithians 2; DIVISION SIX EAST: St Minver 2, Grampound Road 3, St Stephen 2, Saltash 2, Bude 2, South Petherwin 2, St Austell 4, Werrington 4, St Neot 2, Tintagel 2; DIVISION SIX WEST: Gerrans, St Day, Mount Hawke 2, Mawnan, Hellesveor, Falmouth 3, Barripper 2, Constantine 2, St Just 4, Perranporth 3; DIVISION SEVEN EAST: Roche 3, Buckland Monachorum 2, Boconnoc 2, Tideford 2, Lanhydrock 3, Menheniot-Looe 3, Launceston 3, Foxhole, St Stephen 3, Luckett 3, Saltash 3; DIVISION SEVEN CENTRAL: Ladock 2, Wendron 2, Truro 4, St Erme 3, Perran-ar-worthal 3, Newquay 4, Penryn St Gluvias 2, Falmouth 4, Redruth 4, Mawnan 2; DIVISION SEVEN WEST: Gulval 2, Praze, Penzance 3, Porthleven, Camborne 4, Hayle 3, Crofty Holman 2, Rosudgeon 2, Helston 4, St Ives 2.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.