SALTASH Cricket Club have been dealt a significant setback ahead of the new season with the departure of all-rounder Matt Petherbridge, who is set to return across the Tamar to join Tavistock in the ECB Devon Premier League.
The 26-year-old has spent the past two-and-a-half seasons with the Ashes, becoming a key figure both with bat and ball. During his time at the club, Petherbridge accumulated 340 runs and claimed 50 wickets, performances that played an important role in Saltash’s recent campaigns.
His move comes as he continues a determined push to return to the level that previously saw him dominate in the Devon Premier League, where he finished as the competition’s leading wicket-taker on two occasions.
In total, the left-arm spinner has taken an impressive 159 wickets in the league and is targeting a sustained run at the highest level of regional cricket.
Reflecting on his time at Chapel Field, Petherbridge paid tribute to those who helped reignite his passion for the game.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time at Saltash,” he said. “Playing there made me fall in love with cricket again after a couple of years where I wasn’t enjoying it. I want to thank Justin and all the boys for what has been a very enjoyable few years for me.”
Saltash captain Justin Hemmings admitted the club will miss one of its standout performers but offered nothing but support for the move.
“I had a good chat with Pethy,” Hemmings said. “He goes with our best wishes and thanks for everything he’s given the club over the past few seasons. Playing at the highest level is a dream most of us never get to realise, so I hope he has a cracking season.”
Tavistock officials say they are excited to welcome Petherbridge into their squad as he looks to rediscover his very best form.
