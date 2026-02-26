St Blazey and District Snooker League latest
Bethel A took two big steps towards the Victory league title as nearest rivals Tregonissey A suffered a 3-2 defeat at home to Bethel D.
Paul Baron had a 45 break and Andy Peers a 33 helping them to beat St Blazey B 4-1 on Tuesday night, while on Wednesday they went to Mevagissey B and won 4-1 with Garry Stephens having a 42 break and Paul Baron a 37 as they moved eight points clear at the top with three games to play.
Jason Pascoe, Liam Jones, and Steve Benallacks black ball win over Andrew Gooch got Bethel D a valuable win at Treggy A as they try to pull away from the relegation zone.
Mevagissey A all but secured there top flight status after beating Pelynt by the odd frame with Ben Prynn having a 31 break in the nights final frame to beat Len Flower.
Meva B got two frames at Luxulyan through Mark Gregory's great win over Andrew Best and Ben Rothwells defeat of Harrison Burdon as they fight to stay in the division.
St Blazey A are closing in on the Rees League title after beating Tregonissey B by the odd frame with victories for Stuart Dewings, Martin Richards and Chris Brown.
Bugle stay second despite losing to Gorran Haven who had Lee McKinstry, Steve Williams and Matt Fox to thank for there wins.
Lerryn won't want the season to finish as they picked up another great win this time at home to Mevagissey C by four frames to one, James Stephens, Terry Middleton, Les Shakespeare and John Hancock there marksmen.
Bethel B got a much needed win at Tregonissey C getting four frames to swap places in the table with Mark Richards the lone winner for the home side.
