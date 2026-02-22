WH BOND LISKEARD AND DISTRICT SNOOKER LEAGUE LATEST
LOOE Social’s hopes of securing the runners-up spot in the Premier Division took a blow as they were beaten 4-1 at St Dominick B.
Looe travelled having won 5-0 in their last two outings to a side they have had a poor record recently, and once struggled despite Jerry Richards taking the opener.
Darren Lock’s 41 break put the visitors in pole position for the second frame, but Martyn Searle’s 32 pinched it which allowed team-mates Peter Tancock, Adrian Olver and Martin Hunn to reel off the next three, the latter also making a 32 break.
The result leaves St Dominick just four points behind in fifth.
Freathy stay third, two points adrift of Looe Social with Simon Deacon knocking in a 27 break. However, he lost to Pelynt B’s Tim Treeby who picked up a valuable point in their quest to avoid relegation.
While fourth-placed St Neot visited Trewidland and came away with a 4-1 win, for the other two Pelynt teams they both had good wins to avoid the drop.
Pelynt D came back from 2-0 down to beat Lerryn, and at Calstock, Kevin Rich was is potting form knocking in breaks of 37 & 32 to level the match at 2-2.
Pelynt A's Chris Mitchell – playing in his second frame due to the four-player rule – won the deciding frame against Malcolm Floyd.
Downderry A saw Nigel Doble win his first frame ever against St Dominick A after 22 seasons against Andrew Pearce, which was the only win as Kevin Steed knocked in a 31 clearance against Paul Woodman and Martin Pitcher won the last frame over Nigel Gilbert which now means he leads the Most Wins on percentages after Looe's top two players both lost.
In Division One, Luckett’s Aldon Livingston improved his highest beak with a superb 44, however 14-year-old James Ivey won his first frame, and in doing so won the match for Polbathic B by beating Andrew Pengelly. Olly Daw won the final frame for a 4-1 win,
Leaders Essa Club travelled the short distance to Polbathic A and extended their lead at the top with a 5-0 whitewash.
Second-placed Dobwalls came back from 2-1 down against Trevelmond with Wayne Paffey winning the deciding frame against Aiden Williams on the black to be seven points behind Essa.
Lanreath crashed to a 3-2 defeat to St Ive which may knock their promotion chances, while Liskeard Cons held on to the Runabout Shield with a 4-1 win against Downderry B who's only winner was Alan Swabey.
At Menheniot, Nigel Steed levelled the match at 2-2 against Joni Robertson, but a rare appearance from Nick Avis sealed the win for St Germans by winning against Mike Conbeer.
PREMIER DIVISION SCORES - WEEK 22: Downderry A 1-4 St Dominick A (Nigel Doble 56-37 Andrew Pearce; Phil Ormond 43-57 Ian Hunn; Paul Woodman 10-87 Kevin Steed (31cl); Richard Broad 65-74 Tony Farrant; Nigel Gilbert 45-65 Martin Pitcher; St Dominick B 4-1 Looe Social (Darren Hunn 30-70 Jerry Richards; Martyn Searle (32) 56-48 Darren Lock (41); Peter Tancock 68-24 Matt Vessey; Adrian Olver 39-12 Neil Marshall; Martin Hunn (32) 67-57 Nick Schween); Pelynt D 3-2 Lerryn (Richard Coombes 42-60 Will Waters; Darryl Northcott 31-58 James Stevens; Keith Armitage 54-19 Andrew Boraston; Gerry Markwell 47-17 Chris Langmaid; Darell Hidson 41-32 Andrew Boraston); Pelynt B 1-4 Freathy (Stuart Hill 20-54 Chris Trick; Oliver Rounsevell 30-62 James Edmonds; Steve Eastley 17-56 Anthony West; Tim Treeby 60-45 Simon Deacon (27); Andy Gallantry 23-75 Dave Nicholls); Trewidland 1-4 St Neot (Arthur Thompson 12-44 Mark Pearce; Gary Bendelow 18-46 Ian Hawke; Paul Walker 55-20 Nigel Collins; Guy Williams 13-49 Steve Courts; Colin Bunney 39-47 Andrew Tamblyn); Calstock 2-3 Pelynt A (Liam Jones 36-58 Jamie Daniell; Viv Wilton 60-19 Nigel Talling; Darryl Edmunds 34-61 Chris Mitchell; Kevin Rich (37 & 32) 92-7 John Daniell; Malcolm Floyd 37-55 Chris Mitchell).
DIVISION ONE: Luckett 1-4 Polbathic B (Danny Hobbs 23-53 Steve Cocks; Aldon Livingston (44) 66-8 Anita Ivey; Ivan Judd 20-52 Darren Worden; Andrew Pengelly 34-52 James Ivey; Simon Berriman 7-73 Olly Daw); Polbathic A 0-5 Essa Club (Ollie Manley 39-48 Mark Summerfield; James Bond 11-44 Nigel Edmonds; Mike Warr 48-49 Adrian Tomkies; Mike Ivey 46-58 Dan Billing; Valighan Delbridge 24-61 Simon Clarke); Trevelmond 2-3 Dobwalls (Vanessa Scott 42-47 Wayne Sibley; Mike Scott Snr 55-43 Tony Dodd; Darren O'Shea 53-42 Gavin Hughes; Greg West 23-58 Roger Mitchell; Aiden Williams 50-57 Wayne Paffey; Liskeard Cons 4-1 Downderry B (Mark Snell 35-52 Alan Swabey; Russell Hemmings 47-27 Mick Crutchley; Terry Hooper 42-32 Dave Trenerry; Dan Marchant 58-39 Steve Morris; Rob Simpson 62-35 Brian Stone); Lanreath 2-3 St Ive (Darren Coysh 56-17 Ivan Hancocks; David Pendray 31-71 Ray Bunkum; Andrew Facey 50-59 Callum Bunkum; Mark Facey 25-55 Adrian James; Michael Haley 44-30 Liam Bunkum); Menheniot 2-3 St Germans (Lee Crocker 48-36 Julian True; Glenn Allen 33-60 Billy True; Jason Smith 42-62 Mick Dodkins; Nigel Stead 51-34 Joni Robertson; Mike Conbeer 6-54 Nick Avis).
