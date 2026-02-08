WH BOND LISKEARD AND DISTRICT SNOOKER LEAGUE LATEST - WEEK 16
PELYNT A gave themselves a bit of a breathing space from avoiding the drop in the Premier by beating lowly Trewidland 4-1 with only Gary Bendelow’s victory over Les Cudmore stopping a whitewash.
Pelynt D stay third from bottom after being hammered 5-0 by second-placed Looe Social who saw Neil Marshall contribute with a 25 clearance against Richard Coombes. It was the victors’ second whitewash in succession.
Pelynt B, who are in the relegation zone, five points adrift of safety, picked up a much-needed 3-2 win over Lerryn with Tim Treeby knocking in a 30 break.
In the Runabout match, James Edmonds was in flying form, knocking in breaks of 43 and 28 as Freathy led 2-0 against Calstock. Wins for Kevin Rich and Liam Jones (26 break) levelled the match, only for Freathy’s captain Chris Trick to defeat Malcolm Floyd to retain the Shield.
Defending champions St Dominick A had a close encounter with their B team, winning 3-2.
Leading 2-1 after thirties from Tony Farrant (38) and Martin Pitcher (31), Ian Hunn had to see off Adrian Olver on the black to ensure victory, a feat made even more important by Darren Hunn seeing off long-time leader of the ‘Most Wins’ - Andrew Pearce - in the last.
St Neot entertained Downderry A and went 3-0 up despite a losing 25 break from Richard Broad, but lost the last two frames as Nigel Gilbert beat Andrew Tamblyn who hit an 27 break, and Paul Woodman saw off Mark Gregory.
In Division One, leaders Essa Club bounced back from last week’s defeat by whitewashing Trevelmond 5-0, opening up a five-point lead over second-placed Dobwalls who edged out Liskeard Cons 3-2.
Dobwalls’ Wayne Paffey cracked in a 26 break against Mark Snell, while Andy Cole’s defeat to Cons’ Russell Hemmings meant he lost is leadership on the ‘Most Wins’ stats.
Menheniot had wins for Steve Hitchins, Geoff Ransom, Lee Crocker and Nigel Steed and they beat Downderry B 4-1 to send them bottom.
Luckett moved into fourth after leapfrogging St Ive with a 3-2 win, while in the Polbathic derby, the B team did the double. After being 2-0 down to the A team they had Olly Daw, Anita Ivey and Steve Cocks all winning.
St Germans moved off the foot of the table as Billy and Julian True secured the last two frames in their 3-2 defeat to Lanreath.
PREMIER: St Neot 3-2 Downderry A (Steve Courts 66-27 Rob Gascoigne; Mark Story 62-25 Richard Broad (25); Ian Hawke (26) 58 -12 Phil Ormond; Andrew Tamblyn (27) 43-67 Nigel Gilbert; Mark Gregory 39-75 Paul Woodman); St Dominick A 3-2 St Dominick B (Tony Farrant (38) 70-25 Peter Tancock; Martin Pitcher (31) 65-11 Phil Searle; Chris Bond 46-53 Martyn Searle; Ian Hunn 61-60 Adrian Olver; Andrew Pearce 60-68 Darren Hunn); Looe Social 5-0 Pelynt D (Matt Vessey 82-12 Keith Armitage; Darren Lock 71-28 Darryl Northcott; Jerry Richards 46-17 Johnny Gascoigne; Nick Schween 79-25 Darell Hidson; Neil Marshall (25cl) 60-44 Richard Coombes); Lerryn 2-3 Pelynt B (James Stevens 11-48 Andy Gallantry; Roger Hawken 53-41 Steve Eastley; Andrew Boraston 39-17 Ethan Kit; Will Waters 18-63 Tim Treeby (30); Chris Langmaid 20-52 Phil Hearnden); Pelynt A 4-1 Trewidland (Chris Mitchell 52-34 Paul Walker; John Daniell 62-23 Arthur Thompson; Nigel Talling 56-23 Guy Williams; Jamie Daniell 51-26 Robbie Bendelow; Les Cudmore 21-50 Gary Bendelow); Freathy 3-2 Calstock (Simon Deacon 56-44 Darryl Edmunds; James Edmonds (43 & 28) 76-13 Viv Wilton; Anthony West 26-65 Kevin Rich; Dave Nicholls 41-57 Liam Jones (26); Chris Trick 54-9 Malcolm Floyd).
DIVISION ONE: St Ive 2-3 Luckett (Callum Bunkum 26-46 Danny Hobbs; Liam Bunkum 59-40 Andrew Pengelly; Ivan Hancocks 44-73 Aldon Livingston; Chris Perring 34-66 Dave Jones; Adrian James 91-12 Ivan Judd); Polbathic B 3-2 Polbathic A (Darren Worden 34-40 Ollie Manley; James Ivey 11-47 Mike Warr; Olly Daw 68-37 Valighan Delbridge; Anita Ivey 54-45 Richard Baptie; Steve Cocks 39-35 James Bond); Essa Club 5-0 Trevelmond (Nigel Edmonds 34-22 Aiden Williams; Mark Richardson 59-52 Phil Johns; Dan Billing 47-40 Vanessa Scott; Adrian Tomkies 56-25 Mike Scott Snr; Dan Billing 88-31 Darren O'Shea); Dobwalls 3-2 Liskeard Cons (Wayne Sibley 83-45 Dan Marchant; Wayne Paffey (26) 64-22 Mark Snell; Tony Dodd 33-42 Rob Simpson; Roger Mitchell 63-25 Terry Hooper; Andy Cole 40-53 Russell Hemmings); St Germans 2-3 Lanreath (Kyle Mcevoy 38-41 David Pendray; Sam Hughes 9-51 Darren Coysh; Tom Pearson 19-53 Mark Facey; Billy True 60-58 Tom Marjoram; Julian True 41-32 Michael Haley); Downderry B 1-4 Menheniot (Anthony Prowse 15-78 Steve Hitchins; Alan Swabey 43-22 John Kelly; Steve Morris 44-64 Geoff Ransom; Mick Crutchley 42-46 Lee Crocker; Brian Stone 41-53 Nigel Stead).
