ST BLAZEY AND DISTRICT SNOOKER LEAGUE LATEST
BETHEL A went to close rivals Tregonissey A on Tuesday, February 10 and won by the odd frame to claim back the Runabout Shield and move a further point ahead at the top of the Victory League despite Andrew Gooch’s double for the home side.
Luxulyan closed the gap on the leaders after beating struggling Bethel D by four frames to one. Liam Jones was the home side’s only success in beating Justin Oxenham, but Harrison Burdon, Andrew Best, Paul Sturtridge and Gary Spencer all won for the visitors.
Darren Lock knocked in a season’s equalling highest break of 53 to help St Neot get a couple of points at resurgent Pelynt. Steve Courts also won, but it wasn’t enough as Paul Woodman, Jamie Daniell and Phil Ormond got the home points.
Ben Rothwell’s first win of the season and Nathan Shaw helped St Blazey B earn two valuable frames for Mevagissey B at their St Blazey counterparts as they continue their fight against relegation.
Bugle got a fine 4-1 home win against leaders St Blazey A in the Rees League with wins for Keith Moore, Roy Bayliss, Jake Moore and Dave Rundle. Billy Vigus the lone victor for the visitors.
Tregonissey B continue to drop away from contention as they lost 3-2 at Gorran Haven despite winning the first two frames via Ryan Orchard and Jowan Truman.
James Stephens, Simon Yeo and Les Shakespeare all won for Lerryn at Bethel B to move them up to sixth in the league, with Craig Nicholls and Matt Moore getting the basement boys’ points.
Bethel C got four good points at an unlucky Tregonissey C, with Paul Smithson, Leigh Rosevear, Howard Brett and Ben Stunells’ black ball win over Lucy Harrison getting the win. Dave Tregale was the only victor for the hosts.
