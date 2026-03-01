REGIONAL ONE SOUTH WEST (SATURDAY)
Launceston 29 Chew Valley 22
LAUNCESTON secured their first win since mid-December in Regional South West One when they overcame visiting Chew Valley 29-22 at Polson Bridge.
Keen to set the record straight having lost to their rivals earlier in the season, the home side were quickly into their scoring groove, taking the lead inside two minutes when full-back James Tucker slotted a successful penalty.
With both sides desperate for the win, it was the CABs who continued to set the attacking tone, adding to their tally just minutes later with the game’s opening try.
Having kicked a penalty to the corner, the home side collected the subsequent line-out, before mauling their way deep into enemy territory. After a few phases, it was eventually released wide where, home centre Cam Fogden was on hand to strike, Tucker adding the extras for a ten-point lead.
It was a dream start for Ryan Western’s side, but it was Chew who reduced the deficit, scrum-half Freddie Patch exploiting a gap in the Cornishmen’s defence to dart over by the posts.
Although it acted as a timely warning for the CABS, they were soon back on the offensive and adding to their tally. A scrum penalty allowed them to kick for territory, the fruits of which helped lay the platform from which prop Mitch Hawken – who was celebrating his 100th cap for the club – bagged their second try, again converted by the trusty boot of Tucker.
With little to choose between the sides as the contest headed towards the break, Chew were given a boost when the home side had prop Charlie Short sent to the sin-bin for a high tackle. Although a man up, they could not make their numerical advantage pay, leaving the score 17-5 at the turn.
On the resumption, both sides tore into one another in what was proving a evenly contested encounter. However, it was Chew who finally made the breakthrough on 47 minutes, the visitors stretching the CABs defence, before working the ball wide to winger Ralf Warner, who exploited a gap in the defence to race in from distance.
Back within strike range, the visitors suddenly had the bit between their teeth and were heaping further pressure on the CABs, who were welcoming Dan Pearce back into their ranks after his recent injury.
The concession of a penalty for being offside allowed Chew to find touch – and from the resultant line-out they mauled their way to the line, where flanker Matt Wright was awarded with the score.
No sooner had Chew cut the deficit to two points, they allowed the Cornishmen to bag a third try, Alex Bartlett making the break before offloading to Ben Hancock, who did the rest with a simple finish that Tucker was again able to convert.
Three tries soon became four, resulting in the bonus point, when Tucker chipped the ball over the top before offloading to Ollie Bebbington who had room to stretch his legs and scored in the left corner.
Two scores clear, it was the breathing space Westren craved for his team. However, Chew refused to go quietly and in the dying embers, they made the most of a yellow card for home lock Cian Baker, to claim a late try, which Tom Bryan converted.
Launceston: James Tucker; Billy Martin, Cam Fogden, Brandon Rowley (capt), Ollie Bebbington; George Hillson, Dan Pearce; Charlie Short, Rory Mead, Mitch Hawken; Alex Bartlett, Cian Baker; George Bone, George Harris, Ben Hancock.
Replacements Used: Levent Bulut, Olly Martin, Callum Smith
Tries: Fogden, Hawken, Hancock, Bebbington; Pen: Tucker
Launceston PoTM: James Tucker
