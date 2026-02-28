COUNTIES ONE WESTERN WEST
Plymstock Oaks 34 Saltash 27
By Nick Rich
THE Ashes made the short trip across the Tamar to take on an Oaks side in what could prove to be a vital game for both sides who need league wins to avoid the drop.
The visitors took the lead in the fourth minute through wing Will Morton for a 5-0 lead, which was matched three minutes later with an Oaks try to level it. Saltash nudged in front once more with a try for evergreen number eight Steve Hillman for a 10-0 lead.
Saltash extended their lead with further tries for lock James Sutton and scored arguably the try of the match, as from deep in their own half, full back Dylan Davies launched an attack, that went through several phases up field to put skipper Jay Moriarty clear on the left for the try, countered by an Oaks penalty for a 20-8 lead.
The hosts clawed their way back into the game with a try of their own and a penalty to reduce the arrears to 16-20 for the visitors at the break.
At the start of the second-half, the Oaks came out of the blocks strongly. They hit the front with a converted try and a penalty to move into a 26-20 lead heading into the last quarter.
Saltash regained the lead with a Will Morton try, converted by scrum half Jack Pritchard. With seconds remaining, Oaks kicked a penalty to take the league points and shattered hopeful Ashes hearts.
Saltash’s second team entertained Illogan Park in Counties Three Cornwall and nicked it at the death in a 41-40 thriller. Ashes points came from fly half Devon Marshall, hooker Steve Kelly, full back Tom Knight (two tries), flanker Fin Jones, Ollie Crawford, prop Joe Dowlan and conversions came from Crawford with two and Jack Chaney.
