NEW signing Herbie Stupple is named on the bench as table-topping Camborne head to Hornets in their latest National League Two West clash tomorrow (3pm).
The former Exeter Chiefs, Plymouth Albion and Wadebridge Camels forward has signed until the end of the season and brings with him a wealth of experience, having amassed over 200 games for Albion in the National League.
Well known to the club’s Sporting Director, Ricky Pellow, his addition is timely, particularly with captain Sam Matavesi set to miss this weekend’s trip to Somerset due to facial lacerations sustained in last week’s win over Exeter University.
Matavesi’s spot in the back-row is taken by Harrison Utton-Smith, who moves from the bench, while Finn Love steps in on the wing, replacing Harry Larkins, and George Edson moves into the centre after featuring as a replacement last week.
Stupple, meanwhile, is not the only new recruit arriving at the Rec, also on board for the weekend is 23-year-old scrum-half Dan Roderick, who has joined from Bridgend RFC.
The former Swansea Uni, Swansea RFC and RGC Academy player is an exciting prospect, adding valued backup in the half-back department.
“We had an outstanding victory against Exeter University last week, particularly in the second half,” said Pellow. “A big shout out to Chris Fuca, who is doing a brilliant job with the forwards, particularly given all the injuries we’ve been having.
“That said, we’re in a good place mentally and playing some good rugby. Obviously, there are some areas of our game to work on – and we’ve got a tough game against Hornets this weekend – but we’ll use training to do that and be as best prepared as we can.”
Camborne: Kyle Moyle; Robin Wedlake, George Edson, Josh Matavesi, Finn Love; Rory O’Kane, CJ Boyce; Jack Andrew, Ben Priddey, Ben Watson; Jamie Prisk, Adam Hughes; Harrison Utton-Smith, Jordan Nicholls, Shaun Buzza.
Replacements: Kye Beasley, Herbie Stupple, Archie Rolls, Dan Roderick, Alex Ducker.
