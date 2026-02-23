NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO WEST
Redruth 18 Taunton Titans 20
A LAST-GASP penalty from fly-half Tom Putt gave visiting Taunton Titans a 20-18 success at Redruth on Saturday.
The Reds, who gave debut to John Stevens on loan from the Cornish Pirates after recovering from long-term injury, started well attacking Hellfire Corner and took a ninth minute lead. Moments after being held up over the line, winger Noah Clifford released full-back Nat Dart to do the rest. The conversion attempt was missed, which proved to be a theme all afternoon.
Redruth were on top at this point and doubled their advantage on 18 minutes as hooker Tom Cowan-Dickie finished off a driving maul from five metres after a penalty was kicked to the corner.
The hosts soon lost lock Mawgan Osborne to injury, and on 26 minutes the Titans responded as winger Freddy Elliott intercepted a pass in his own 22 and raced down field with Putt adding the extras.
But to Redruth’s credit they responded again and a second Cowan-Dickie try – again from a maul – ensured they went into half-time 15-7 to the good.
Taunton looked rejuvenated after the restart and were soon back in it when full-back Reece Malone crossed in the corner.
Just before the hour the turnaround was complete as Dan Martin went over for 17-15, but Redruth went in front with eight to play with a routine Joseph Cummins penalty after a brilliant run from lock Luke Hattam was illegally halted by Malone.
In injury-time the Reds were penalised at a scrum allowing Putt to fire over from 30-plus metres to give the Titans the narrowest of victories.
REDRUTH: Dart; Thomas, Simmons, James, Clifford; Cummins, Johnson; Gendall, Cowan-Dickie, Leigh; Hattam, Osborne; Pascoe (capt), Triggs, Stevens. Replacements: Hambly, Ewels, Stevens, Carne, Hall.
Tries: Dart, Cowan-Dickie (2); Convs: N/A; Pens: Cummins.
Reds’ man-of-the-match: Tom Cowan-Dickie.
