TORPOINT Athletic suffered only their second league defeat of the season on Tuesday night as their seven-game winning run ended after a hard-fought 1-0 defeat on a heavy pitch.
The visitors were left frustrated as they battled against a well organised home defence, with fourth-placed Sidmouth winning thanks to Nathan Cooper’s 65th minute goal.
Defeat kept Torpoint two points behind leaders Clevedon Town but they still have three games in hand in the race to win the title and promotion to the Soutgern League.
In the opening 10 minutes, both sides had half chances with the hosts just shading possession.
In the 20th minute Torpoint had a good chance to take the lead when Dave Barker found Curtis Damerell in the penalty area and his volley from 12 yards was well saved by home keeper Elliot Driver.
A minute later at the other end of the pitch Isaac Furness produced a left foot shot on the edge of the area which Torpoint keeper Ryan Rickard pushed around the post.
The rest of the first period was a midfield battle with both sides trying to break down each other’s defence.
Nine minutes after the break Danny Pym for the Vikings had a rasping free kick on the edge of the penalty area which was deflected wide.
On the hour, a Tom Payne cross was fired into the area, a Sidmouth defender tried to clear his lines and fired the ball at his own keeper to force a save.
Four minutes later, good build-up play by the visiting midfield found Damerell in the box, but his effort from 12 yards went just wide, and moments later a Payne cross into the area was found Callum O’Brien, whose header rattled off the bar.
Almost instantly, on the counter attack, Sidmouth swept ahead on the break as Louis Spalding laid the ball through to Cooper, who rifled the ball home from 15 yards.
Five minutes later Torpoint striker Joe Rapson had an effort from 12 yards saved well by Driver as the visitors searched for an equaliser.
Ten minutes from time Sidmouth had a chance to double their lead when Spalding broke clear in the penalty area but his effort went just wide.
Moments later Spalding had another chance, but Sam Morgan cleared the ball off the line.
In stoppage time Torpoint substitute Ryan Downing had a chance to equalise but his acute angled drive was well saved by Driver.
Sidmouth: E. Driver, I. Furness, L. Carey, D. Weston, J. Price, D. Pym, C. Hachipuka (J. Ryall-Vaughan 72), N. Cooper, L. Spalding, L. Hill (A. High 74), Z. Willams.
Subs not used: H. Drew-Cull, G, Russell, J. Mills.
Yellow card: D, Weston (30).
Goal: N. Cooper (65).
Torpoint: R. Rickard, D. Barker, F. Chapman, O. Haslam (J. Rowe 83), C. O’Brien, E. Crawford, S. Pearson (R. Shepherd 68), T. Payne (S. Morgan 68), C. Damerell, J. Rapson , D. Hicks (R. Downing 46).
Sub not used: S. Hepworth.
Yellow cards: E. Crawford (30), C O’Brien (55).
Referee: Mark Bird.
Attendance: 145.
Man of the Match: Callum O’Brien.
