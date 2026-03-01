Western League Premier Division
Oldland Abbotonians 1 Newquay 5
By Kevin Marriott
JACK Bray-Evans, back from injury, scored twice as promotion-chasing Newquay continued their excellent away league form with a comprehensive win at struggling Oldland on Saturday.
Bray-Evans gave the Peppermints the perfect start by firing them ahead in the third minute and Callam McOnie doubled their lead five minutes later.
The home side were reduced to 10 men on the stroke of half-time when Steve Walker handled on the line to give Newquay a penalty, from which Bray-Evans made it 3-0.
Substitute Jacob Grange increased the lead three minutes into the second half and the scoring was completed by defender Harry Downing a minute from time.
This was Newquay’s third 5-1 win in their last four away games – the other was a 5-0 thrashing at Bradford Town – and their seventh victory overall on their travels.
Manager Shaun Middleton said: “Our boys performed extremely well, it was a very complete display.
“We played the surface and conditions well and if I’m being honest we could have scored way more.
“With a real backlog of games coming up it was the perfect start and hopefully with a strong squad at the moment it should hold us in good stead.
“Matt Searle made his first start for the club and I was really impressed with what he brings to us moving forwards and all the boys including the subs performed great.”
Newquay: Ethan Elwell, James Edlin, Tom Moxham, Cam Turner, Harry Downing, Matt Searle, Aaron Dilley (Harry Richards 73), Rhys Simmonds, Callam McOnie (Jacob Grange 35), Jack Bray-Evans (Lucas Potts 70), Louis Price (Tom Shepherd 73).
Sub not used: Brodie Cole (gk).
Goals: J Bray-Evans 2 (3, 45 pen), C McOnie (8), J Grange (48), H Downing (89).
Man of the Match: Jack Bray-Evans.
