South West Peninsula League Premier West
Liskeard Athletic 1 Elburton Villa 0
By Kevin Marriott
Liskeard took a giant step towards their goal of promotion to the Western League with a slender but deserved victory over their only rivals for the SWPL west title at Lux Park on Saturday.
Sean Thomson’s excellent sixth minute strike will hog the headlines but it was the Blues’ defensive strengths which made sure of three vital points against Elburton.
This was Liskeard’s 13th clean sheet in 19 league games, an astonishing record, as they prevented free-scoring Villa scoring for the first time in 14 matches stretching back to August 19.
The Blues now have a six-point lead at the top and although their rivals have a game in hand, the advantage is now very much with Darren Gilbert’s and Wayne Gamble’s side.
The teams meet again in three weeks, on March 21 at Haye Road, and the pressure will be very much on Elburton to win that game.
In front of a season’s best crowd of 472, Liskeard made the perfect start when Thomson burst over the halfway line along the left and although a pass to Ryan Richards was a good option, he continued his run into the penalty area before unleashing a super left foot shot which gave Villa keeper Jamie Dudley no chance.
An early goal was the ideal scenario for Liskeard, allowing them to pack in tight at the back, giving Elburton, the division’s highest scorers by some distance, very few opportunities in the first half.
Bailey Mabin thought he had doubled the home side’s lead in the 33rd minute when he lobbed the ball over keeper Dudley towards an empty net but a defender hooked the ball away and a linesman ruled that it had not crossed the line.
It took until the 38th minute for Villa to create a chance, when Steve Colwell played in Connor Rush but his shot, although on target, was straight at Liskeard keeper Luke Gwillam.
Three minutes later there was a better opportunity for the visitors when Calum Merrin found space on the edge of the penalty area and this time Gwillam had to be at his best to deny Elburton’s best player on the day.
The second half started scrappily but Elburton were building pressure and came close in the 58th minute when a direct free kick from Merrin hit the top of the bar.
Liskeard had a glorious chance to make it 2-0 after 64 minutes when Mabin latched onto a Richards headed pass, took advantage of a slip by a defender, but sent his shot into the side netting with keeper Dudley beaten.
Two minutes later Elburton felt they should have had a penalty when a shot appeared to hit the arm of a defender before going out for a corner but the referee waved away their loud appeals and sent left back Jack Lee to the sin bin for his angry outburst.
While the visitors were down to 10 men, Liskeard had another golden chance to put the game to bed when Richards cashed in on a defender’s slip and had only the keeper to beat but the usually reliable striker fired his shot well wide.
That was the signal for Liskeard to tighten their grip with the introduction of George Newton, the young striker who has been struggling for form in recent months. He went on to play a big part in the team securing the three points by keeping possession and refusing to be knocked off the ball as the minutes ticked by.
The last few minutes, including six added, were surprisingly void of drama as Liskeard held on to what they had.
