West Open - Men's Division One South
Caradon Firsts 5 Westbury & United Banks Firsts 0
By Hannah Bladon
The flattering score line shows dominance from the table leaders as Caradon earned their second clean sheet of the season.
Westbury were held back most of the game, with the home side not allowing them a penalty corner or shot on target during the 70 minutes.
Despite this, the visitors frustrated Caradon in the first half. The press was working, possession and transfer was clean, but lacking an end product.
Caradon entered half-time 1-0 up after Ben Hedley dribbled into the right hand side of the D and hit the ball across to Ben Reynolds on the P spot to do what he does best and deflect it in.
Knowing they were on the front foot, Caradon tightened the screws in the second-half and put their defensive line under as must pressure as possible. It didn’t take long for chances to come.
The lead was extended by a penalty corner drag flick from Tyler Walsh, then a third was added in the same way. 3-0 and feeling more comfortable, Caradon didn’t want to let our foot of the gas. A broken down corner fell to Martin Batty who calmly lifted the ball into the net from a tight angle to get his first goal of the season.
Debutant Ben Pennington-Ridge tried to get in on the action late in the game. He travelled with the ball and hit a reverse towards goal. Evan Spencer was on hand to ensure it went in the goal for Caradon’s fifth.
Meanwhile, the third team travelled to Bude to face a young team full of energy.
The away side came away with a 3-3 draw after goals from Isaac Moulds, Tim Wright and Carl Jeffery. Man of the match was shared between Arthur Batty and Matt Pennington-Ridge.
