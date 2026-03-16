South West Peninsula League - Premier West
Callington Town 5 Dobwalls 0
By Kevin Marriott
CALLINGTON moved up to third in the table after a comprehensive victory over struggling Dobwalls at Ginsters Marsh Park on Saturday.
Fin Harrison, the premier division’s second top scorer behind Camelford’s Ryan Downing, added two more goals to his tally and Alex Jacob also hit a brace.
Will Elliott-Ward was also on target as Cally stretched their unbeaten league run to nine games – their last defeat coming at Liskeard on November 1.
The result also completed the league double over Dobwalls, who they beat 5-0 at Lantoom on the opening day of the season.
In the table, Cally overtook Penzance, who slipped to a surprising 1-0 home defeat against Sticker after defender Harvey Hann came off the substitutes’ bench to fire the winning goal.
On a heavy but playable pitch Callington opened their account through Alex Jacob in the 18th minute and then doubled their lead eight minutes later through Harrison.
Jacob sent the home side in at the break with a big advantage after making it 3-0 in the first minute of time added on and it was 4-0 a minute after half-time when Harrison struck again.
Dobwalls tried to find a way back but the damage had been done and their misery was completed three minutes into stoppage time when Elliott-Ward made it 5-0.
Callington have a free weekend coming up before they travel to Holsworthy, who beat Camelford 2-0 at the weekend, on Saturday, March 28.
Dobwalls will be looking to end a run of three successive league defeats on Saturday when they travel to Penzance.
Goals: A Jacob 2 (18, 45+1), F Harrison 2 (26, 46), W Elliott-Ward (90+3).
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