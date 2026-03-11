South West Peninsula League Premier West
Liskeard Athletic 3 Launceston 1
LISKEARD moved nine points clear at the top of the table after a rousing second half fightback in appalling conditions at Lux Park on Tuesday night.
The Blues were stunned when second from bottom Launceston took the lead with a first minute penalty converted by Jack Stephens.
And on an almost waterlogged playing surface it took Liskeard until the 64th minute to equalise with inspirational midfield man Max Gilbert finding the net from 20 yards.
Three minutes later they went ahead for the first time with an own goal and the points were wrapped up 15 minutes from time with a bullet header from Sean Thomson.
Liskeard have now played two more games than title rivals Elburton Villa but at this stage of the season, it is usually more advantageous to have the points on the board.
And when the sides meet at Haye Road on Saturday week, the pressure will very much be on Villa to win while a draw would be seen as a good result for the Blues.
But you can be assured that Liskeard won’t settle for a point – they are hungry for wins, as they showed in buckets (of water) on Tuesday.
The evening started badly for them when they lost James Lorenz to a back injury in the warm-up, with Dan Jennings called up from the bench to start, although not fully fit himself.
And within a minute of the game starting, things got worse for the home side when Launceston were awarded a penalty for a trip just inside the box and Stephens confidently fired the Clarets ahead.
This was the first league goal the Blues had conceded in 2026, ending a run of four consecutive clean sheets.
They looked shell-shocked for a while, their passing and finishing left a lot to be desired and the visitors survived a late barrage of pressure to preserve their lead at the half-time break.
The pivotal moment of the match came three minutes after the restart. Liskeard won a corner and threw everybody but the keeper forward but the ball was cleared and suddenly Launceston winger Kian Berry had the ball near the halfway line with no Liskeard players in sight.
He ran 40 yards without being challenged and looked certain to make it 2-0 but his shot from 20 yards was brilliantly blocked by the legs of the advancing Blues keeper Luke Gwillam.
A square pass to his left to the unmarked Shae Cardiff looked the better option.
That was the lifeline the home side needed and they piled on the pressure until a shot by Max Gilbert pierced the Launceston defence and ended in the net for a 64th minute equaliser.
The visitors felt, with some justification, that play should have been stopped for a foul on right back Ryan Dawe on the halfway line in the build-up to the goal.
Three minutes later Liskeard had turned the game on its head with a Launceston defender inadvertently turning the ball into his own net after a cross from the left had caused havoc in the six yard box.
That was the signal for Liskeard to send on 16-year-old Kai Gilbert, the youngest son of joint manager Darren, for his senior debut against a Launceston team featuring his elder brother Will.
And the youngster, operating wide on the right, was involved in the move which led to Liskeard’s killer third goal after 75 minutes scored by Thomson with a thumping header.
Launceston had worked incredibly hard but in the end Liskeard’s huge desire to win saw them through.
Liskeard: L Gwillam, B Collins. J Collins (A Node. 70), D Hocks, S Thomson, M Andrew, M Gilbert, D Jennings (S Gerken 54), G Newton (K Gilbert 70), S Sanders, R Richards.
Goals: M Gilbert (64), own goal (67), S Thomson (75).
Launceston: O Sidey, R Dawe, T Davey, J Moynan, J Jago, T Manuel, A Fothergill (S Cardiff 18), W Gilbert, L Robinson (E Gwillam 85), J Stephens (T Bullock 80), K Berry.
Sub not used: A Wall.
Goal: J Stephens (pen, 1 minute).
Referee: M Petherbridge.
Attendance: 80 (estimated).
Men of the Match. Liskeard – Max Gilbert; Launceston – Olly Sidey.
