JOINT manager Darren Gilbert expressed his delight at Liskeard Athletic’s 1-0 victory over SWPL west title rivals Elburton Villa – but warned the race is far from over.
Sean Thomson’s sixth minute goal was enough to secure three valuable points and move the Blues six points clear of Villa, who have a game in hand.
Gilbert said: “It was two good teams battling it out for the points and I thought our boys were fantastic and deserved the win.
“But I don’t believe the title race is over. We’ve got some very good teams still to play including the likes of Penzance at home and Callington away so there’s still a long way to go.
“We have a slight advantage, and I’d always take points over games in hand, but it’s really not that much of a buffer that we have.
“This game’s result won’t decide the league title. There are still 10 games for both teams to play and it’s a case now of who can hold their nerve the best.
“We have Sticker at home next and they beat us at their place not that long ago, so there are no easy games in this league.”
Reflecting on the Elburton match, Gilbert said: “I don’t think they created that much and what they did was stopped by our keeper Luke Gwillam, who I thought was brilliant.
“He’s had a bit of stick recently for a couple of below par performances but yesterday everything he did was spot on.”
Getting an early goal seemed to be perfect for Liskeard’s game plan and Gilbert said: “It says everything about the boys that they defended so well to keep another clean sheet.
“Our aim was to keep them quiet and the early goal gave us the platform to go on and win.
“Elburton have been scoring goals for fun this season and they were at full strength with all four of their regular scorers on the pitch, so to restrict them to so few chances was outstanding.”
Elburton boss Dan Lewis said: “It was really good for the league to have a game with that crowd and two good teams.
“I was disappointed we didn’t really do ourselves justice on the day and the right team won, so no complaints.
“Too many of our big hitters didn’t really deliver and when that happens you don’t win.
“We need to dust ourselves off and hopefully with a run of games we can get back to where we want to be performance wise.”
Liskeard gave a debut to left back Josh Robins following his move from Okehampton Argyle and brought on another signing, the versatile Jack Collins, for the last 15 minutes.
Gilbert said: “Josh is quality and slotted in well straight away but it was difficult for Jack coming into such a big game late on.
“He’s only just arrived at the club and we need to have a look at him in training.”
The new arrivals have come at a good time for the Blues, who are without suspended skipper Josh McCabe for two more games while Jordan Powell is struggling with an ankle injury, having limped out of Saturday’s game.
Liskeard and Elburton are due to meet in the corresponding match at Haye Road on Saturday, March 21.
