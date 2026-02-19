WITH yet another week of poor weather, it remains to be seen what will go ahead in the South West Peninsula League Premier West this weekend which gets underway with tonight as Camelford host top-three hopefuls Callington Town (7.30pm).
Both sides are locked in a battle with penzance and Falmouth Town Reserves to finish as ‘the best of the rest’ behind title-chasers Liskeard Athletic and Elburton Villa, with Cally fourth, five ahead of the Camels and with a game in-hand.
If Callington do secure victory at Trefrew Park then they will finish the day third if Penzance fail to beat Wadebridge Town at Penlee Park.
The Magpies are enjoying a fine season under Mark Vercesi and last weekend eased past Teignmouth 2-0 to continue their Walter C Parson League Cup defence, and are also in the semi-final of the Cornwall Senior Cup where they take on Saltash United on Tuesday, March 3.
Falmouth saw off Millbrook 2-0 last weekend thanks to Jak Davies’ brace, and bar the top two have scored the most goals in the division with 55 from 21 outings. However, they have the afternoon off with Camelford knowing a point against Callington will see them end the weekend fifth.
Liskeard Athletic will hope to take to the field for the first time in the league in six weeks when they host bottom side Truro City Reserves, who have also not been in action for well over a month.
Liskeard were beaten on penalties in the League Cup at Bovey Tracey last Saturday, but it does allow the Blues to focus solely on securing promotion after two near-misses over the last couple of years.
They should prove too strong for Truro if form is anything to go by, while rivals Elburton Villa make the long trip from Plymouth to Wendron United.
The mid-table Dron have been slightly more inconsistent than in recent years, however they are still in mid-table and are tough to beat at Underlane.
Villa did get their League Cup tie in against Cullompton in midweek, going down 3-2 to their East Devon visitors, but like Liskeard, it’s now all systems go in their quest for promotion.
Dobwalls and Millbrook have played the most games in the division with 22 – meaning the Dingos have just eight fixtures left to avoid finishing last.
Kevin McCann’s side visit 12th-placed Sticker who come into the game off the back of back-to-back draws with Millbrook and Bude Town.
Dobwalls have shown signs of life in their recent outings and will hope to leapfrog Launceston and St Day in the coming weeks.
Both of those sides are also due to be in action as Launceston host Bude Town in a North Cornwall derby, although that is unlikely to go ahead, while St Day’s long list of away games start with a trip up to Holsworthy.
St Day won the reverse fixture 3-1, but the Magpies are usually tough to beat at Upcott Field.
Fixtures: Friday (7.30pm): Camelford v Callington Town.
Saturday (3pm): Holsworthy v St Day, Launceston v Bude Town, Liskeard Athletic v Truro City Reserves, Penzance v Wadebridge Town, Sticker v Dobwalls, Wendron United v Elburton Villa.
