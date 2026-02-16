FOR various reasons, the only Cornish Times side in action in South West Peninsula League Premier West on Saturday were Millbrook who were beaten 2-0 at Falmouth Town Reserves.
The Brook headed West having been thrashed 7-0 in the reverse fixture in January, but after an even start to the game, the hosts took the lead midway through the half as a counter-attack was finished at the back-post by Jak Davies.
After strong appeals for a Millbrook penalty were waved away, the hosts soon doubled their advantage when a run down the left-wing saw a cross into the box stabbed in from close-range by Davies.
The second half was a bit of a non-event until the latter stages when both keepers – Falmouth’s Joshua Clark and Millbrook’s Tom Burstow – were forced into action.
However, the day ended on a disappointing note as Clark’s head hit his own post forcing a lengthy stoppage.
In St Piran League Premier Division East, defending champions Saltash United Reserves welcomed a Polperro side who had won 2-1 at neighbours Looe Town the week before.
With Kimberley not playable, it was switched to the artificial pitch at Saltmill, and it was the Ashes who ran out 5-0 winners with Ben Waters, Sacha Mullans, John Styring, Owen Davies and Josh Jansen all on target.
Second from last Bodmin Town lost 2-0 at Gunnislake thanks to Tom Dixon’s brace, while Callington Town Development secured an impressive 5-3 victory at Foxhole Stars via Fin Skews, Alex Jacob, James Brenton and Lewis Elliott’s double.
The result moved Cally eight points clear of Bodmin and with four games in-hand.
Looe Town bounced back from their derby defeat with an impressive 2-1 victory at St Mawgan.
The sides went in level at the break despite Barny Stephenson’s 35th minute goal, but the Sharks won it 20 minutes from time via Euan McSherry.
