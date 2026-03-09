SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST
Liskeard Athletic 1 Sticker 0
SKIPPER Matt Andrew’s headed goal five minutes from time turned a possible one point into three as Liskeard maintained their push for the title and promotion at Lux Park on Saturday.
Sticker, the only team to beat the Blues in the league this season, again made for difficult opponents and frustrated the hosts for long spells until Andrew struck with time running out.
This was Liskeard’s 14th clean sheet in 20 games and their fourth successive shutout, meaning they have conceded only eight goals all season, a remarkable record.
But celebrations on Saturday were muted after left-back Josh Robins, playing only his second game for Liskeard following his move from Okehampton Argyle, suffered a broken leg in the dying minutes.
Liskeard joint manager Darren Gilbert said: “It happened not far from where I was standing near the dugout. Josh went up for a header and then landed badly.
“I thought his shin pad had snapped but it quickly became apparent that his leg was broken. He was a brave boy because there was a suggestion the game could be abandoned but he insisted on being put on a stretcher and taken off so the game could restart.”
He added: “Josh was taken to Derriford and it’s a clean break but there is quite a bit of swelling so they can’t say yet whether there’s any other damage.
“It’s a real blow for him and for us because I thought he was one of the signings of the season, slotting straight in at left back.
“Myself and Wayne (Gamble, joint manager) would like to send love to all the players, committee and people at the club who responded so brilliantly on Saturday.
“We were also over the moon about the way Sticker reacted to Josh’s injury and we thank them for that.”
Of the game, Gilbert said: “It was very good but hard work because Sticker sat in and defended well. We’ve had three games against them this season and they’ve all been very tough matches.
“I thought there was only one team trying to score and I was delighted when my Captain Marvel got it near the end.
“A corner came in and was headed upwards so Matty still had work to do but used all of his power to head it into the net.
“He may be 37 but his fitness levels are high, and for me he’s the difference for us at the moment.”
Sticker boss Dan Nancarrow said: “We were bitterly disappointed with not coming away with a point. The boys stuck to the game plan, kept their shape and worked hard like they normally do.
“The goal was disappointing from our point of view with a blatant handball in the build-up to the corner. We should have also dealt with the defending on the corner as well.
“But fair play to Liskeard, they are top of the league for a reason, they have an unreal squad and match winners and they found a way to get the three points, which is all that matters at this time of the season.
“And of course, our best wishes go out to Josh.”
LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Gwillam; Collins, Cross, Gerken (Sanders), Robins (Outtram); Thomson, Andrew; Lorenz (Richards), Gilbert, Jennings (Newton); Mabin.
Blues’ man-of-the-match: Matt Andrew.
