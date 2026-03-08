By Robbie Morris at The Winterfield Stadium
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Paulton Rovers 2 Torpoint Athletic 2
TORPOINT Athletic picked up a useful point in their quest for the title as they drew 2-2 at fellow contenders Paulton Rovers on Saturday afternoon.
On a damp misty afternoon in East Somerset, the visitors took a very early lead through Sam Pearson before requiring a very late leveller from Gary Hird heading into Saturday’s crunch clash at table-toppers Clevedon Town who won 2-0 at St Blazey.
Torpoint, who announced in midweek that joint boss Karl Curtis would be off in the summer to manage Plymouth Parkway, got off to the best possible start with only just over a minute on the clock. Hird ran down the left wing and ran at the hosts defence, before finding Sam Pearson at the far post who blasted a shot past James Smallcombe.
Seven minutes later the hosts had a chance to equalise. Kitan Jaiyeoba on the right found Max Williams in the area, but his effort rattled the crossbar.
Visiting keeper Ryan Rickard had to be alert midway through the half as Elliot Haffenden’s cross into the box was intercepted by the keeper ahead of Dan McBeam.
Nine minutes before the break, good build-up play by Torpoint’s midfield found Hird, but his effort in the area was blocked by Smallcombe.
The second half started off with both sides playing high-tempo football, and just after the hour mark the hosts went very close to equalising when Haffenden’s header was cleared off the line.
Seven minutes later the hosts maintained possession and levelled the scores when Jaiyeoba ran at the visiting defence and fired low past Rickard.
With five minutes remaining, Paulton took the lead. Haffenden cut into the area on the left-hand side and curled home past Rickard.
Two minutes later the hosts could of extended their lead when Haffenden hit the bottom of the post.
That missed proved costly as almost immediately Torpoint went up the other end and equalised with Hird making no mistake from close-range to the delight of the visiting supporters.
It soon got worse for the hosts as in the melee after the goal, centre-half Alex Hallett was red-carded.
Torpoint had a golden chance to secure a remarkable victory in injury-time as Rikki Shepherd raced clear, however he sent his shot inches wide.
It means Torpoint head into Saturday’s second meeting of the season with leaders Clevedon Town, seven points off the Seasiders but, crucially, with four games in-hand.
However, both sides have to be aware of Barnstaple Town who produced a club-record 10th win on the spin as they saw off Brislington 2-1 in North Devon.
Barum are now just four points behind the Point with both sides having 11 league games remaining.
PAULTON ROVERS: James Smallcombe, Max Williams, Thomas Bradley (Wayne Nderemani, 65), Chris Peck (Joel Smedley, 70), Alex Hallett, Sidney Partridge (Jack Dancey, 72), Kyle Witt, Martin Lenihan (Dylan Gould, 70), Elliot Haffenden (Dylan Tate, 88), Dan McBeam, Kitan Jaiyeoba.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard; Dave Barker, Freddie Chapman, Owen Haslam (Darren Hicks, 93), Callum O’Brien, Elliott Crawford (capt), Sam Pearson, Tom Payne (James Rowe, 76), Curtis Damerell, Joe Rapson (Rikki Shepherd, 81), Gary Hird. Sub not used: Sam Hepworth.
