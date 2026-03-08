WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
St Blazey 0 Clevedon Town 2
DAN Hart finally made his bow as St Blazey manager on Saturday, seven weeks after joining the Green & Blacks, however they were eventually beaten 2-0 by leaders Clevedon Town at Blaise Park.
Hart’s appointment was announced immediately after the goalless draw at home against Shepton Mallet on January 17 but nobody could have guessed it would be the club’s last match until Saturday.
The new manager has used the time to get to know his players and they certainly looked up for their return to action.
But it was far from an easy baptism for Hart because league leaders Clevedon were in town and goals from Glen Hayer and Sam Beresford pocketed them all three points.
You couldn’t fault the commitment and effort from the Blazey boys – but Clevedon possessed more quality in the key areas, more muscle and the know-how to get a victory from what was generally a tight game.
With Torpoint Athletic only drawing at Paulton Rovers on Saturday, this result extended Clevedon’s lead at the top to seven points, although the Point have four games in-hand.
The top two meet at Clevedon next Saturday.
The opening 20 minutes at Blaise Park on Saturday were cagey with Blazey’s high press and boundless energy giving the leaders something to think about.
The home side even had the first real opportunity when Tyler Elliott curled a 25-yard free-kick just wide with keeper James Dunn struggling to cover.
But Clevedon swept ahead on the half-hour when a free-kick from the right flank picked out central defender Glen Hayer and his close-range header gave Kyle Moore no chance.
Blazey created a chance to equalise seven minutes later with good work by Will Tinsley and Sam Clifton causing uncertainty around the edge of the penalty area before Kieron Bishop fired a low drive inches wide.
Clevedon started the second half strongly, though, and they doubled their lead in the 54th minute through the excellent Beresford as he finished off from close-range after Blazey keeper Moore had made two fine blocks to keep out long-range shots.
Two minutes later it was almost 3-0 when Beresford smashed a 20-yard shot against the bar with Moore beaten, and this signalled a period where Clevedon managed the game superbly, rarely giving Blazey a sight of goal.
Centre-half Steve Kingdon was a commanding influence for the visitors, heading everything away and refusing the Blazey forwards any space, although the tireless Harry Probyn never stopped trying.
At the other end there always seemed to be a threat of more goals, but central defenders Jordan Bentley and Tom Cavanagh stepped up to the plate to keep it at 2-0.
ST BLAZEY: Kyle Moore; Will Tinsley (capt), Tom Strike (Tom Hensman, 66), Charlie Hambly, Tom Cavanagh, Jordan Bentley, Ben Fowles (Igor Piewiszko, 83), Sam Clifton, Harry Probyn, Tyler Elliott, Kieran Bishop (Callum McGhee, 78). Subs not used: Todd Hanrahan, Mac Dewsnap (gk).
Blazey man-of-the-match: Jordan Bentley.
