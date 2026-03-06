PELYNT did their survival hopes a massive boost in the Victory League of the St Blazey and District Snooker League by beating table-toppers Bethel A on Tuesday, March 3.
Their 3-2 success gives them a three-point buffer with two games to play.
Wins for Len Flower and Phil Ormond and Paul Woodman’s black ball win over Andy Peers sealed the success with Matt Green and Garry Stephens replying.
Bethel D suffered a 3-2 home defeat to St Neot and are in trouble. Geoff Hawken and Jason Pascoe got their points with Darren Lock (46 break), Steve Courts and Mark Story all successful for the visitors.
Tregonissey A remain second fter a good win at St Blazey B with victories for Kevin Harris, Jason Cocks, who knocked in a 32 break, and Mark Paulson sealing the win despite frames for Clive Stuthridge and Ian Millard.
Gorran Haven got four points at Mevagissey C to move joint second with Bugle with two games to play.
Matt Fox won both of his frames alongside victories for Rob Bunney and Lee McKinstry.
Bugle went three frames up at home to Bethel C with wins for Dave Rundle, Jake Moore and Keith Moore, but the visitors fought back through Leigh Rosevear and Paul Smithson.
Tregonissey B still have an outside chance of promotion after getting four frames at home to Lerryn whose only success came for Les Shakespeare. Mark Haworth, Ryan Orchard, Nate Taylor and Darren Roberts’ black ball win over James Stephens sealed the win.
The finalists for both the Singles and Seniors’ events have been decided.
Andrew Best will take on Gary Spencer in a best of seven frames contest at Luxulyan on Sunday, April 5 (7pm), while the Seniors’ showpiece is at Mevagissey on Monday, March 23 between Chris Perring and Ian Millard.
That is the first to three frames and also gets underway at 7pm.
