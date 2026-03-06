AFTER a dramatic week where joint boss Karl Curtis was confirmed to be the new manager at Plymouth Parkway in the summer, Torpoint Athletic will resume their promotion bid from the Western League Premier Division with a tough test at third-placed Paulton Rovers.
The Point head to Somerset five points adrift of leaders Clevedon Town, but with four games in-hand, are in pole position to secure their first-ever promotion to Step Four.
However, Paulton aren’t completely out of the equation themselves, sitting five points behind the Cornishmen having played a game more.
Torpoint will hope for a favour from Duchy rivals St Blazey who take on Clevedon at Blaise Park.
The Green and Blacks haven’t played since January 17, meaning new manager Dan Hart has yet to take charge of a competitive game.
However, it has allowed for almost a mini pre-season and Hart, who along with the club have stated their ambition to push for promotion in the coming seasons, will hope to get his side off to a winning start with eight games remaining.
For Clevedon, they will head to Cornwall off the back of a midweek victory at Oldland Abbotonians, but know they can ill-afford any mistakes with Torpoint breathing down their necks.
Newquay’s defeat at Barnstaple in midweek saw them remain seven points off Sidmouth Town who occupy the final play-off spot.
However, with the Peppermints having three games in-hand, boss Shaun Middleton will still be confident that his side will be in the mix right to the very end.
They welcome 11th-placed Street who head to Mount Wise off the back of a three-match winning run.
Saltash United were beaten 2-0 by South West Peninsula League Premier West side Penzance in the Cornwall Senior Cup semi-final in midweek and need to raise themselves for a home date with Ivybridge Town.
Both sides have plenty of Plymouth-based connections and if the eight-placed Ashes are to get back into play-off contention, must secure all three points.
Helston Athletic announced in midweek that boss Dan Bua-Roberts is to step down at the end of the season after a campaign in charge, and the Blues are due to host Bridgwater United at Kellaway Park.
The Robins sit 10th but are already looking forward to next season as recently-appointed boss Dave Pearse aims to get them ready for a promotion tilt.
Both sides go into the contest off the back of draws away from home as Helston drew 1-1 at Shepton Mallet, which was at the same time Bridgwater held play-off chasing Buckland Athletic to a goalless draw.
Fixtures (3pm): Barnstaple Town v Brislington, Helston Athletic v Bridgwater United, Newquay v Street, Oldland Abbotonians v Buckland Athletic, Paulton Rovers v Torpoint Athletic, Saltash United v Ivybridge Town, Sidmouth Town v Shepton Mallet, St Blazey v Clevedon Town, Wellington v Bradford Town.
