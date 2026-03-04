TORPOINT Athletic joint manager Karl Curtis is leaving the club at the end of to take the top job at Southern League Premier Division South side Plymouth Parkway.
Curtis, who has previously been both assistant boss and first team coach at Bolitho Park under Lee Hobbs, will depart The Mill hoping that he – alongside joint boss Dean Cardew – can lead The Point to the Western League Premier Division crown and with it promotion to Step Four for the first time in their long history.
Curtis rejoined Torpoint in May 2025 following the decision of Ryan Fice to step down, and he and Cardew have led the Cornishmen to second in the table before Saturday’s crunch clash at play-off chasing Paulton Rovers.
However, whatever the outcome in Somerset, the destiny of the title remains in Torpoint’s hands as although they will start the day five points behind Clevedon Town, they have four games in-hand.
Parkway on the other hand are in a relegation battle at Step Three and sacked Chris McPhee on Monday, March 2 with assistant boss Lee Peacock and Stuart Dudley taking on the job until the end of season.
They have lost their last four outings to fall to second bottom in the table, and are four points from safety with two games in-hand before Saturday’s crunch clash at fellow strugglers Taunton Town.
Announcing Curtis’ appointment, a Parkway statement read: “Plymouth Parkway can confirm that Karl Curtis will become first team manager ahead of the 2026/27 season.
“Karl is currently joint manager of Torpoint AFC and will remain at The Mill for the remainder of the current campaign, with the Cornish side sitting second in the Western League Premier Division.
“He is no stranger to Bolitho Park. Karl previously served the club as both first team coach and assistant manager across two spells under former manager Lee Hobbs, and will now return to take full responsibility of the football club at the conclusion of this season.
“Karl will be formally introduced to supporters ahead of the new campaign, along with further announcements regarding his backroom team. For now, his focus remains on his commitment to Torpoint AFC.
“We place on record our thanks to everyone at Torpoint FC for their professionalism and cooperation in this process.
“The club will make no further comment on this appointment until the conclusion of the current season.”
Torpoint have also announced Curtis’ departure.
“Torpoint AFC can confirm that Karl Curtis will be taking up the position of first team manager at Plymouth Parkway at the conclusion of the current playing season.
“Karl has been open with the club throughout the process, and all parties have worked together to ensure a smooth transition with minimal disruptions to both football clubs. “Whilst we are naturally disappointed to be losing a coach of his quality, we fully respect his decision and accept his reasons for making this move.
“Karl will remain in charge, alongside Dean Cardew, at Torpoint AFC until the end of the season, continuing to lead the squad through the ongoing promotion push. His focus, professionalism, and commitment to the club, as well as the players and supporters remain unchanged, and the club is fully united behind finishing the campaign strongly.
“Whilst no further comment will be made at this time, in due course an update regarding next season’s management structure will be communicated.”
