Saturday, February 28 - Football
National League (3pm, unless stated): Aldershot Tn v Rochdale, Brackley Tn v Altrincham, Eastleigh v Carlisle Utd, Gateshead v Forest Green Rov, Halifax v Sutton Utd, Morecambe v York City (5.30pm), Scunthorpe Utd v Solihull Moors, Tamworth v Boreham Wood, Truro City v Braintree Tn.
Southern League, Division One South (3pm): Bristol Manor Farm v Bishops Cleeve, Brixham v Hartpury, Didcot Tn v Tavistock, Exmouth Tn v Bashley, Frome Tn v Bideford, Malvern Tn v Falmouth, Portishead Tn v Melksham Tn, Shaftesbury v Sporting Club Inkberrow, Westbury Utd v Willand Rov, Winchester City v Mousehole.
Western League, Premier Division (3pm): Brislington v St Blazey, Buckland Ath v Bridgwater Utd, Oldland Abbotonians v Newquay, Shepton Mallet v Helston Ath, Sidmouth Tn v Street.
SWPL, Premier West (3pm): Bude Tn v Penzance, Launceston v Falmouth Tn, Liskeard Ath v Elburton Villa, Millbrook v Camelford, Sticker v Callington Tn, Truro City v Dobwalls, Wendron Utd v Dobwalls.
St Piran League, Premier Division East (2.30pm): Foxhole Stars v Polperro, Gunnislake v Millbrook, Kilkhampton v Sticker, Looe Tn v Bodmin Tn, North Petherwin v Torpoint Ath, St Austell v Saltash Utd, St Mawgan v Callington Tn.
Premier Division West (2.30pm): Penryn Ath v Pendeen Rov, Redruth Utd v Porthleven, St Agnes v St Ives Tn, St Day v Illogan RBL, St Just v Perranwell.
Division One East (2.30pm): Boscastle v Pensilva, Nanpean Rov v Liskeard Ath, Newquay v St Newlyn East, Saltash Utd v Lifton, St Breward v St Dominick, St Stephen v Dobwalls, Wadebridge Tn v Launceston.
Division One West (2.30pm): Dropship v Probus, Falmouth Utd v Hayle, Illogan RBL v Camborne SoM, Mawnan v Porthleven, RNAS Culdrose v West Cornwall, Wendron Utd v Holman SC.
Division Two East (2.30pm): Biscovey v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd, Calstock v Bude Tn, Lanreath v St Mawgan, Mevagissey v St Dennis, Roche v Gorran, Tregony v Week St Mary.
Division Two West (2.30pm): Falmouth DC v St Buryan, Frogpool & Cusgarne v St Ives Mariners, Lizard Argyle v St Just, Perranporth v Lanner, Perranwell v Mawnan.
Division Three East (2.30pm): Delabole Utd v Newquay, Padstow Utd v Indian Queens, St Teath v St Merryn.
Division Three West (2.30pm): Carharrack v Stithians, Mawgan v Probus, St Keverne v Chacewater, Troon v Dropship.
Division Four East (2.30pm): Bodmin Dragons v St Columb Major, Gerrans & St Mawes Utd v St Cleer, Lifton v St Blazey, St Dennis v St Neot, St Minver v Landrake.
Division Four West (2.30pm): Goonhavern Ath v Falmouth Ath, Tremough v Newlyn Non-Ath.
Sunday, March 1 - Football
SW Regional Women’s League (2pm): Bishops Lydeard v Torquay Utd, Poole Tn v Gloucester City, Pucklechurch Sports v AEK Boco, Saltash Utd v Forest Green Rov, Sherborne Tn v Frampton Rgrs.
Cornwall’s Women’s League, Premier Division (2.30pm, unless stated): Newquay v Bodmin (2pm), RNAS Culdrose v Redruth Utd, St Agnes v Sticker.
Division One (2pm, unless stated): Lanner v FXSU (2.30pm), Ludgvan v Wadebridge Tn, Padstow Utd v Redruth Utd, Wendron Utd v St Agnes.
Division Two (2pm): Charlestown v Troon, Launceston v Porthleven, St Buryan v Falmouth.
Saturday, February 28 - Rugby
Championship: Ampthill v Coventry, Caldy v Bedford Blues, Cambridge v Cornish Pirates, Doncaster v Ealing Trailfinders, London Scottish v Chinnor.
National League Two West: Barnstaple v Redruth, Cinderford v Chester, Exeter Uni v Lymm, Hinckley v Luctonians, Hornets v Camborne, Old Redcliffians v Syston, Taunton Titans v Loughborough Students.
Regional One South West: Exmouth v Devonport Services, Launceston v Chew Valley, Marlborough v Brixham, Royal Wootton Bassett v Matson, Sidmouth v St Austell, Topsham v Lydney.
Regional Two South West: Crediton v Tiverton, Cullompton v Ivybridge, Penzance-Newlyn v Okehampton, Wadebridge Camels v Winscombe, Wellington v Teignmouth, Weston-super-Mare v North Petherton.
Counties One Western West: Barnstaple v Truro, Paington v St Ives, Plymstock Oaks v Saltash, Redruth v Newton Abbot, Torquay v Penryn, Wiveliscombe v Kingsbridge.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bodmin v Launceston, Camborne v Bude, Falmouth v Liskeard-Looe, Helston v Wadebridge Camels, Perranporth v St Just, St Austell v Newquay Hornets.
Counties Three Cornwall: Hayle v Lankelly-Fowey, Saltash v Illogan Park, St Agnes v Roseland, St Ives v Camborne SoM.
Sunday, March 1 - Rugby
Women’s Championship South West Two: Launceston v Cheltenham Tigers.
Women’s NC Two South West (West): Cullompton v Newton Abbot, Helston v Devonport Services, Topsham Tempest v Exeter Saracens.
Women's NC Three South West (West): Camborne v Saltash.
