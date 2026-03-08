WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Newquay 0 Street 0
NEWQUAY boss Shaun Middleton admits Wednesday night’s home clash with Saltash United is now ‘must-win’ following Saturday’s goalless draw with in-form Street at Mount Wise.
The Peppermints – who saw goalkeeper Brodie Cole, midfielder Lucas Potts and winger Tom Shepherd come into the side from their 2-1 defeat at Barnstaple Town in midweek, found the visitors tough to break down, particularly in the first half although Jack Bray-Evans twice was denied by the offside flag after being sent clear by Louis Price and Lucas Potts respectively.
Jacob Grange also whistled a shot wide of the far post, but the second half was dominated by the hosts who saw visiting keeper Liam Kingston deny them on several occasions, most notably to deny Price and Bray-Evans who also sent a lob narrowly wide.
Street, who arrived in Cornwall with three wins in a row to their name, nearly won it on the counter-attack in the final 15 minutes, but sub Aaron Dilley got back on the line to clear away the danger.
Middleton, who saw his side remain seven points adrift of fifth-placed Sidmouth Town with three games in-hand, said: “I was a bit disappointed not to take all three points as I felt we were the better team, but we need to start taking our chances as that’s now one goal in our last two games.
“It now means it’s a must-win game against Saltash on Wednesday night if we’re serious about getting into the play-offs.
“The boys have been playing well, so if we can take our chances we should be fine!”
NEWQUAY: Brodie Cole; Jamie Edlin, Harry Downing (capt), Cam Turner, Tom Moxham; Lucas Potts, Matt Searle; Jacob Grange, Jack Bray-Evans, Tom Shepherd; Louis Price. Subs: Ollie Butterworth, Harry Richards, Aaron Dilley, Phil Lowry, Rhys Simmonds.
Peppermints’ man-of-the-match: Jamie Edlin.
