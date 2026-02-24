WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Clevedon Town 4 Saltash United 0
CLEVEDON took advantage of Torpoint’s inactivity to return to the top of the premier division with a comprehensive victory over play-off hopefuls Saltash at a muddy Moneymates Hand Stadium on Saturday.
Clevedon are now two points clear at the top but they have played four more games than Torpoint, who travel to fourth-placed Sidmouth Town on Tuesday.
In heavy rain on an already soaked playing surface, Saltash made a bright start and there was a chance for Reece Thomson in the 18th minute but he fired his shot over the bar.
Eight minutes later Clevedon broke the deadlock when a poor clearance by Ashes keeper Tyler Coombes went straight to Oscar Bridgman, who cut in from the right and curled a left foot shot into the net.
The home side doubled their lead two minutes before the break when a Jacob Sloggett corner was only half cleared by Coombes and Harlee Vozza poked the ball over the line.
Clevedon continued to dominate in the second half and they were unlucky not to add to their lead in the 53rd minute when a 25-yard rocket from Bridgman crashed against the bar.
Saltash managed to contain the hosts until the 82nd minute when they conceded a controversial penalty. A Seb Scott corner was cleared to Steve Kingdon, whose shot hit the hand of Charlie Elkington at close range.
The referee pointed to the spot, which seemed harsh as Elkington was so close to Kingdon, but Sloggett made it 3-0 from the spot.
Clevedon completed the scoring in the fourth minute of time added on with Harrison Coker finishing off after Tyler Manning’s shot was parried by Coombes.
SALTASH UNITED: Coombes; Everall (Yendle, 69), Greening, Goulty (Preece, 63), Joce, Elkington, Fisher (Tolcher, 63), Wilkes, D Thomson, R Thomson, Jefford (McShane, 83). Sub not used: Peters.
