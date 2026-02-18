FOR the first time in several weeks, the majority of games went ahead in the St Piran League Premier Division East on Saturday as defending champions Saltash United Reserves extended their lead to 11 points.
The Ashes thrashed South East Cornwall rivals Polperro 5-0 after the game was moved from Kimberley to the artificial pitch at Saltmill.
Ben Waters broke the deadlock 10 minutes before half-time and the lead was doubled eight minutes later by Sacha Mullans.
It took until the 69th minute to make it three via John Styring, and there was still time for the gloss to be added by Owen Davies and Joshua Jansen after 70 and 78 minutes respectively.
Second-placed Torpoint Athletic Reserves saw their home clash with their St Blazey counterparts postponed on Tuesday night having been without a gae on Saturday, but they do have three games in-hand.
Elsewhere on Saturday, bottom side St Austell Reserves’ trip to Millbrook Reserves was called off, while second bottom Bodmin are now eight points behind third bottom Callington Town Development.
While Tom Dixon’s brace gave Gunnislake a 2-0 success over Bodmin, Cally secured an impressive 5-3 success at Foxhole Stars, scoring three times in the final 20 minutes through James Brenton and Lewis Elliott’s brace.
Fin Skews and Alex Jacob had scored in the first half, while Foxhole, who are now just three ahead of Callington despite having five games in-hand, replied via Been Bould, Connor paine and Thomas Rowland.
Elsewhere in the division on Saturday, Sticker Reserves won a high-scoring thriller 6-3 with visiting Altarnun.
The villagers led 4-3 at half-time which included a hat-trick from Derrick Lucas and a 16th minute goal from Dan Hocking as Hamish Hudson, Max Ellis and Josh Smith kept the Nuns interested.
However, Haiden Chapman added a fifth on 53 minutes before Lucas’ fourth rounded off the scoring five minutes from time.
Looe Town remain in title contention – albeit having played just 14 of their 30 outings as they won 2-1 at St Mawgan.
The Sharks had lost the local derby to polperro the weekend before, however they bounced back via Barny Stephenson and Euan McSherry’s second half winner.
Looe are 21 points behind Saltash but have six games in-hand, and are 10 adrift of Torpoint having played three less matches.
