THE five Post area teams in the South West Peninsula League Premier West will hope to return to action this weekend after all of them were denied by the weather on Saturday.
Callington Town were due to visit fellow top-three hopefuls Camelford on Friday night but will hope to take to the field at a Sticker side who backed up two draws against Millbrook and Bude Town by seeing off second bottom Dobwalls on Saturday.
Cally haven’t played since January 17 when they beat Falmouth Town Reserves, which is still more recently than supporters of Launceston and Camelford have seen their side play.
The Camels’ last outing was their brilliant 4-2 success over Newquay in the Cornwall Senior Cup on January 6, and boss Bobby Hopkinson will be desperate for them to return to the field at Millbrook before their huge Senior Cup semi-final with Southern League Division One outfit Mousehole at Newquay next Wednesday night.
Launceston’s position hasn’t really changed despite not playing since January 10 when they lost 5-1 to Penzance, as the Clarets host fifth-placed Falmouth Town Reserves.
The Clarets will hope to finally get a debut out of striker Lee Robinson who recently joined from Millbrook.
Holsworthy were in action at Penzance on February 7 when they lost 1-0 in injury-time, and face another early start when they visit a Wendron United side that have been inactive since January 3 when they were beaten at Callington.
Bude Town – although stop-start – have had a better schedule than some, including a goalless draw with Sticker on Valentine’s Day.
The Seasiders are seventh and were pleased with the performances of debutants Nathan Colley and Ollie Cleave in that encounter.
However, they face a tough clash when they host a Penzance side that are third and flying off the back of six successive wins in all competitions.
