SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST
Penzance 4 Wadebridge Town 1
Wadebridge’s afternoon started badly when goalkeeper Steve Raven dislocated a finger during the warm-up. Manager Tom Harris was forced to start the match with defender Ed Bowers temporarily donning the gloves until the strapped up keeper took his rightful place five minutes in. Penzance was soon ahead though, an easy-on-the-eye move down the left being finished off tidily by George Molcher.
The Magpies thought they had a second just minutes later. Charlie Willis and Andreas Calleja-Stayne – on his debut having re-joined the club – linked up down the right to set up Wade Brown for a tap-in, but an offside flag curtailed the celebrations. Penzance then lost commanding central defender Ben Palmer to a groin injury. The Bridgers capitalised and hit back strongly as Sonny Dover’s deft lob, from an excellent Brad Rowe cross, deceived Will Trenoweth.
A stroke of good fortune immediately after the restart turned the momentum back in Penzance’s favour, a Sullivan shot taking a heavy deflection and creeping inside Raven’s far post. The vice-captain then chalked his second of the game, his neck muscles generating astonishing power to divert a cross from the right with a textbook header from the edge of the penalty box.
Hayden Waters, Palmer’s first half replacement, threatened a fourth when cutting in from the left flank, but his shot was saved.
At the other end, Dan O’Hara dipped an effort just over when well-placed, but the scoring was concluded by Jacob Trudgeon, a half-time substitute for Brown, who bundled the ball over the line from close-range after Lewis Caspall’s low centre had been deflected into his path.
Reflecting on the game, delighted home boss Mark Vercesi said: “It was a tough slog, they made it difficult for us and a wet pitch doesn’t help both sides, but credit to Billy and the rest of the groundstaff for getting the game on against a Wadebridge side who were decent.”
He continued: “I want us to keep scoring some goals to keep the crowds coming back, so it was nice to get some goals on the sheet today. We shared the goals around again with some new, fresher players who haven’t scored for a while, and Silas keeps on scoring.”
Vercesi, who takes his side to Bude Town next Saturday, also gave his thoughts on Calleja-Stayne, concluding: “That was his first game for six months, but I know that playing in the Southern League can takes its toll with the amount of travelling and I think that’s what happened with him with travelling from Penzance to Falmouth three times a week or further when you’ve got an away game. We’re lucky he’s a Penzance boy as there’s no way he wouldn’t be playing Southern League if it wasn’t for the amount of travelling from this end of the county.”
WADEBRIDGE TOWN: Tom Harris (Steve Raven, 5), Ed Bowers, Harvey Taylor, Brad Rowe (Matt Sanders 80), James Baker (Matt Lloyd, 88), Dan O’Hara, Louis Taylor, Tom McLachlan, Kyle Flew, Sonny Dover, James McNary (Isaac Varga, 67).
