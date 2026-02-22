Vercesi, who takes his side to Bude Town next Saturday, also gave his thoughts on Calleja-Stayne, concluding: “That was his first game for six months, but I know that playing in the Southern League can takes its toll with the amount of travelling and I think that’s what happened with him with travelling from Penzance to Falmouth three times a week or further when you’ve got an away game. We’re lucky he’s a Penzance boy as there’s no way he wouldn’t be playing Southern League if it wasn’t for the amount of travelling from this end of the county.”