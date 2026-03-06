LISKEARD Athletic took a giant step towards the South West Peninsula League Premier West crown last Saturday when they saw off nearest challengers Elburton Villa, however the Blues know that they can ill-afford to take their eye off the ball when they welcome Sticker to Lux Park.
While the leaders have a six-point lead, the Plymouth outfit have a game in-hand, have a better goal difference and are still to host Liskeard at Haye Road.
The Cornish outfit welcome a Sticker side who are the only side to have beaten them so far this term, while Villa host strugglers St Day.
Following Truro City’s withdrawal from the league, the race is on between Launceston, Dobwalls and St Day to avoid finishing last.
Launceston have a winnable game at mid-table Millbrook who drew 1-1 last Saturday at home to Camelford, while Dobwalls are also on the road at a Wendron United side who’ll be smarting from their 5-0 defeat at home to Holsworthy last weekend.
The Dron hadn’t played since January 3 and capitulated in the second half at Underlane having gone in at the break a goal down.
The other main talking point is who’ll be the ‘best of the rest’ after the top two.
Penzance are enjoying a dream season under Mark Vercesi having reached the Cornwall Senior Cup final for the first time since 1981 and remain on course to defend their Walter C Parson League Cup crown having recently set up a last four showdown with Cullompton who they beat in last year’s final on penalties at Launceston.
On the league front, the Magpies sit third on 40 points, three clear of Callington Town who have a game in-hand.
The two meet at Penlee Park with Cally heading west off the back of a 2-2 draw at Sticker which came courtesy of George Soper’s injury-time equaliser for the away side.
Camelford – who produced the result of the season in local football on Wednesday night when they knocked out Mousehole in the Cornwall Senior Cup semi-final after extra-time at Newquay, will look to take that form into the league as they look to close the gap to Penzance which currently stands at eight points.
Both have eight games remaining and the Camels welcome a Holsworthy side who travel full of confidence after their largest win of the season.
It moved the Magpies to within six points of Camelford, and with a game in-hand.
Bude Town remarkably face their final home game of the season in March when they host in-form Falmouth Town Reserves, knowing if they win they will end the day sixth.
A 1-0 success over Penzance last weekend gave Steve Hackett’s side an eighth win of the season, but with half a dozen away fixtures to come, they’ll be keen to end their Broadclose Park adventure for the season on a high.
However, Falmouth won 3-1 at Launceston last weekend and after a mixed start have eased into life at Step Six having won the St Piran League Premier Division West crown last term.
If they win and Camelford lose, they will end the day fifth, as could Bude if they secure all three points and the Camels are beaten.
Fixtures (3pm): Bude Town v Falmouth Town Reserves, Camelford v Holsworthy, Elburton Villa v St Day, Liskeard Athletic v Sticker, Millbrook v Launceston, Penzance v Callington Town, Wendron United v Dobwalls.
