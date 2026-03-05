CAMELFORD boss Bobby Hopkinson hailed his side as the South West Peninsula League Premier West outfit produced one of the great Cornwall Senior Cup shocks on Wednesday night as they reached the final with a 3-2 victory over two-league higher Mousehole.
The Seagulls - mid-table in Southern League Division One South – named a strong side for the fixture at Newquay – and within 10 minutes created a plethora of chances, including hitting the woodwork three times.
Camelford struck first after 29 minutes when Joe Parr swept in a cross from the left, and just as it looked like they would survive injury-time, prolific frontman Liam Prynn netted in the 99th minute.
The drama wasn’t done there, Tallan Mitchell then arrowed in a fine strike to seemingly complete the turnaround just three minutes into the start of extra-time, however Ryan Downing’s penalty with nine minutes remaining made it 2-2.
With less than a minute before penalties, sub Cam Bidgood picked up the ball out on the left, before cutting inside and unleashing a remarkable finish into the far corner to send the Camels into just their second final, and first in 16 years since they were beaten by Bodmin Town at Truro.
They will face fellow Premier West side Penzance, who themselves produced a shock of their own to knock out Western League Saltash United the night before.
A delighted Hopkinson said: “It puts into perspective why we do it. I’d like to say how well Mousehole went about the evening, both before and after the game, what Jake Ash has going on there is quality.
“They played really well early on and certainly made it really hard for us, so the main goal in the first 45 was just to get through it and make sure we were in the game.
“As for the game itself, I don’t think I’ve ever been involved in a game with such drama. Winning 1-0 in injury-time, the referee somehow finds an extra three minutes and then it’s 1-1. They score again and everybody’s probably thinking that’s that, but Ryan comes up with a moment of magic to win and then score the penalty.
“At that stage we’d have taken penalties, but then Cam’s come up with some strike which has whipped and dipped into the top corner and was more than worthy of being the match-winner.
“The work-rate we put in was just unbelievable, and proud doesn’t even cut it.”
So what was the plan beforehand?
“My wife jokingly said to me if we’re four or five down at half-time she’d take my son Harley home, but we had a committee meeting on Tuesday night and I said to them that I had a similar feeling like I did before the Newquay quarter-final where we could win it.
“We had nothing to lose, so it was about going out there and enjoying occasion. Mousehole play such a fluid style so we knew we had to communicate incredibly well, dig in and stay in our shape, but also to try and take the game to them.
“We had a 17-year-old, an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old up front, but when you have our stand-in captain Boxy (Andy Boxall) telling the squad beforehand that that’s how we’d win the game, then it makes you believe.”
Hopkinson was keen to share the credit around, but admitted they’d have been out of the contest if it wasn’t for veteran former Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Luke McCormick.
He continued: “Words can’t describe how much of an impact Luke has had both on and off the pitch. Mousehole could have been two or 3-0 up inside 10 minutes, but the saves he made throughout were insane.
“Even afterwards he got involved with the celebrations and it goes to show well he enjoys helping us out.
“I’d also like to give a big shout out to Ross Beare in midfield. The shift he put in was first-class. The doggedness, the running and the amount of aerial balls he won against James Ward who is one of the best in the air in Cornwall, was unbelievable. He won all sorts and the leadership he showed us typified what we produced from everybody.”
While the Camelford players understandably deserve plenty of plaudits, Hopkinson, who is in his first managerial role having taken over from long-serving boss Reg Hambly in the summer, was keen to share the credit around.
He concluded: “Nobody realises what goes on behind the scenes with the time, the dedication and commitment it takes to run a football club, and nights like last night are for them. The likes of Hilary Kent and Dave Smale who do so much, and even for Reg who was there watching, it shows how much the club means to people.
“We couldn’t have really asked for a better season so far by reaching the Senior Cup final and being fifth in the league, but that’s not much good if we aren’t competing for third and fourth over the next few weeks.”
Camelford are back in action on Saturday when they welcome Holsworthy to Trefrew Park (3pm).
