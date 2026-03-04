Saturday, March 7 - Football
National League (3pm, unless stated): Altrincham v Truro City, Boreham Wood v Brackley Tn (12.30pm), Braintree Tn v Wealdstone, Carlisle Utd v Southend Utd (5.30pm), Forest Green v Aldershot Tn, Hartlepool Utd v Halifax Tn, Rochdale v Boston Utd, Solihull Moors v Gateshead, Sutton Utd v Morcambe, Woking v Tamworth, Yeovil Tn v Scunthorpe Utd, York City v Eastleigh.
Southern League, Division One South (3pm): Bashley v Malvern Tn, Bideford v Bristol Manor Farm, Bishops Cleeve v Portishead Tn, Falmouth Tn v Winchester City, Hartpury v Frome Tn, Larkhall Ath v Shaftesbury, Melksham Tn v Brixham, Mousehole v Swindon Supermarine, Sporting Club Inkberrow v Exmouth Tn, Tavistock v Westbury Utd, Willand Rov v Didcot Tn.
Western League, Premier Division (3pm): Barnstaple Tn v Brislington, Helston Ath v Bridgwater Utd, Newquay v Street, Oldland Abbotonians v Buckland Ath, Paulton Rov v Torpoint Ath, Saltash Utd v Ivybridge Tn, Sidmouth Tn v Shepton Mallet, St Blazey v Clevedon Tn, Wellington v Bradford Tn.
SWPL, Premier West (3pm): Bude Tn v Falmouth Tn, Camelford v Holsworthy, Elburton Villa v St Day, Liskeard Ath v Sticker, Millbrook v Launceston, Penzance v Callington Tn, Wendron Utd v Dobwalls.
St Piran League, Premier Division East (2.30pm): Altarnun v Saltash Utd, Callington Tn v Foxhole Stars, Kilkhampton v Millbrook, Looe Tn v St Blazey, North Petherwin v St Mawgan, Sticker v Polperro.
Premier Division West (2.30pm): Mullion v St Ives Tn, Perranwell v St Agnes, Porthleven v Illogan RBL, Redruth Utd v St Just, St Day v Wendron Utd.
Division One East (2.30pm): Dobwalls v St Dominick, Launceston v Newquay, Lifton v Boscastle, Nanpean Rov v St Teath, St Breward v Pensilva, St Newlyn East v Wadebridge Tn, St Stephen v Liskeard.
Division One West (2.30pm): Camborne SoM v Dropship, Illogan RBL v Falmouth Utd, Probus v Penzance, RNAS Culdrose v Holman SC, Troon v Hayle, Wendron Utd v Mawnan.
Division Two East (2.30pm): Gerrans & St Mawes Utd v Lanreath, Mevagissey v Lostwithiel, Roche v Calstock, St Dennis v Bude Tn, Tregony v Gorran, Week St Mary v Biscovey.
Division Two West (2.30pm): Falmouth DC v Perranwell, Frogpool & Cusgarne v Perranporth, Goonhavern Ath v St Just, Lanner v St Buryan, Mawnan v St Ives Mariners, St Agnes v Lizard Argyle.
Division Three East (2.30pm): Boscastle v Looe Tn, Indian Queens v Newquay, St Merryn v Padstow Utd, St Teath v Delabole Utd.
Division Three West (2.30pm, unless stated): Carharrack v RNAS Culdrose, Dropship v Stithians, Holman SC v Mawgan, Penryn Ath v St Keverne, Perranporth v Constantine, Troon v Mullion (2pm).
Division Four East (2.30pm): Lostwithiel v St Columb Major, St Minver v St Dennis.
Division Four West (2.30pm): Ludgvan v Tremough, Madron v Lizard Argyle, Newlyn Non-Ath v Wendron Utd, Speak Out Utd v Goonhavern Ath, St Day v Falmouth Ath.
Cornwall Intermediate Cup, Quarter-Final (2pm): Torpoint Ath v Pendeen Rov.
Sunday, March 8 - Football
SW Regional Women’s League, Knockout Cup (2pm): Saltash Utd v Poole Tn.
Cornwall’s Women’s League, Premier Division (2pm, unless stated): Bodmin v Sticker, Kilkhampton v Saltash Borough, St Agnes v Redruth Utd (2.30pm).
Division One (2pm, unless stated): Lanner v Ludgvan (2.30pm), Padstow Utd v St Agnes, Redruth Utd v Ludgvan, Wendron Utd v FXSU.
Division One Cup (2pm): Wadebridge Tn v Callington Tn.
Division Two (2pm, unless stated): Biscovey v Charlestown (2.30pm), Dropship v Porthleven (2.30pm), Launceston v Falmouth, Troon v St Buryan.
Saturday, March 7 - Rugby
Tribute Cup: Cornish Pirates v Harlequins.
Regional One South West: Brixham v Sidmouth, Chew Valley v Marlborough, Devonport Services v Topsham, Lydney v Launceston, Matson v Exmouth, St Austell v Royal Wootton Bassett.
Regional Two South West: Ivybridge v Weston-super-Mare, North Petherton v Wadebridge Camels, Okehampton v Cullompton, Teignmouth v Crediton, Tiverton v Penzance-Newlyn, Winscombe v Wellington.
Counties One Western West: Kingsbridge v Paignton, Newton Abbot v Wiveliscombe, Penryn v Barnstaple, Saltash v Torquay Ath, St Ives v Plymstock Oaks, Truro v Redruth.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bude v St Austell, Launceston v Perranporth, Liskeard-Looe v Helston, Newquay Hornets v Bodmin, St Just v Falmouth, Wadebridge Camels v Camborne.
Counties Three Cornwall: Illogan Park v St Agnes, Lankelly-Fowey v Camborne SoM, Roseland v Hayle, Saltash v St Ives.
Sunday, March 8 - Rugby
Women’s NC One South West (West): Avonmouth v Crediton, Okehampton v Hornets, Winscombe v Dings Crusaders, Yeovil v Penryn.
Women’s NC Two South West (West): Cullompton v Topsham Tempest, Devonport Services v Bude, Exeter Saracens v Bideford, Helston v Newton Abbot, Paignton v Truro.
Women’s NC Three South West (West): Falmouth v Saltash, Kingsbridge v Camborne, St Austell v Plymouth Argaum.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.