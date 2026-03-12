Western League Premier Division
Newquay 2 Saltash United 1
NEWQUAY kept their play-off hopes alive with a hard-earned victory over Cornish rivals Saltash at Mount Wise on Wednesday evening.
But the Peppermints were pushed all the way by a young Ashes side who were the better side for long spells, especially in the second half, and were unlucky not to get a point.
Rhys Simmonds struck after four minutes with a fine finish after cutting in from the left byline and Jack Bray-Evans doubled Newquay’s lead direct from a corner six minutes before half-time.
Joe Preece, given a free role in attack, had a great chance with a close range shot but he was denied by a brilliant save from birthday boy Brodie Cole, who was not to know the linesman was flagging for offside.
Preece also manufactured another chance immediately after Newquay’s second goal but fired his shot from 15 yards high over the bar.
If the first half had been nip and tuck, the second half was dominated by Saltash, who came very close to reducing the arrears soon after the break.
A fantastic ball in from the left byline by Kieran O’Melia flew across the six yard box but there was nobody there to finish off and three minutes later Cole turned an O’Melia shot around the post at full stretch.
Newquay were relying on breakaways and from one of them, Bray-Evans seemed certain to score but his measured shot towards the far corner was tipped around the post by Tyler Coombes.
But Saltash continued to press and 11 minutes from time their star player, Fin Wilkes, produced a breathtaking shot from 20 yards which flew into the far corner of the net.
Newquay could have killed the game off in the second minute of stoppage time but Coombes’s heroics again denied Bray-Evans.
Play switched immediately to the other end where a Freddie Tolcher header struck the bar but Newquay scrambled the ball away, and that was that.
Peppermints manager Shaun Middleton said: “Last night was a tough game. I felt we dominated the first half with them creating some chances on the counter attack.
“Fair play to Saltash, they put us the back foot for the second half and scored a goal and will probably feel they deserved more.
“But I was really happy with the result as it was a classic case of digging deep and getting the three points.
“This result takes us into Saturday as underdogs (at Paulton) so we’ll see what we can get up there against a very good side.”
Saltash boss Lee Britchford said: “I was really pleased with the boys. The togetherness and spirit of the players was spot on.
“I was disappointed in the two goals we conceded; I actually thought we started brightly and then they score from their first attack.
“But we created some good chances in the first half and probably should have taken at least one of them.
“At half-time we spoke about the need to stay together and make sure we stuck to the plan and I thought we completely dominated the second half.
“We spent the majority of the time in their half with lots of good possession and good patterns of movement from our attacking players.”
He added: “I’m not disappointed about the result because I felt the performance was there and if we can perform like that for our remaining eight games of the season, that would give us a really good platform to build on for next season.
“Ultimately that is my focus now, to deliver those levels.”
The Ashes were without both Thomson brothers – Reece was not involved after signing for Plymouth Parkway, while Deacon was ruled out with an injury described as ‘a pain in the backside’ after an accident at home.
Britchford said: “Yes we were without a few players through injury and unavailability but all the boys who came in stepped up and I was really pleased with their performances.”
Newquay: B Cole, J Edlin, T Moxham, C Turner, H Downing, M Searle, A Dilley, R Simmonds, J Grange (C McOnie 77), J Bray-Evans, L Price (P Lowry 64).
Subs not used: Collins, Eguaoje, R Fallens.
Goals: R Simmonds (4), J Bray-Evans (39).
Saltash: T Coombes, M Everall, S Joce, B Goulty, T Yetton (A Wotton 83), C Elkington, K O’Melia (R Connew 69), F Wilkes, F Tolcher (H Truscott 69), C Fisher, J Preece (J Gilbert 77).
Sub not used: L Britchford.
Goal: F Wilkes (79).
Referee: M Lazarus.
Men of the Match. Newquay – Matt Searle; Saltash – Fin Wilkes.
