WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Saltash United 2 Ivybridge Town 1
SALTASH wasted no time in banishing the painful memories of their midweek Cornwall Senior Cup semi-final defeat as they produced an impressive performance at Kimberley Stadium on Saturday.
Defender Sam Joce broke the deadlock on the half-hour and winger Joe Preece doubled the Ashes’ lead in the 69th minute before Ivybridge substitute Ryan Smith pulled one back five minutes from time to set up a nervy finale.
Victory kept Saltash’s slim promotion play-off hopes alive but more than that, it brought an immediate return of confidence within the squad.
Manager Lee Britchford said: “I’m feeling a lot better after that result – it’s been a long week.
“Credit to the players, they quickly brushed off Tuesday night’s massive disappointment.
“We were excellent in the first half, we looked back to our old selves, creating plenty of good chances and we managed the second half well until they scored five minutes from time.”
Britchford went on: “We freshened the side up with five or six changes. Kieran (O’Melia) made his first start in a long time and he was excellent, with two assists.
“Preecey (Joe) also started for the first time in ages, he was excellent too and took his goal well. He was close to being man-of-the-match.
“Sam Joce just pipped him to that. He was tremendous in the back line with Tyler Yendle and Charlie Elkington. They defended superbly and then the subs came on and saw the game out well for us.
“Harry Truscott, a Saltash boy who was 16 on Thursday, came on with six minutes to go and looked bright and showed some good touches as well.”
SALTASH UNITED: Coombes; Everall, Joce, Greening, Yendle (Goulty, 76), Elkington, O’Melia (Fisher, 70), Wilkes, Tolcher (Wotton, 70), R Thomson, Preece (Truscott, 83). Sub not used: McShane.
Ashes’ man-of-the-match: Sam Joce.
