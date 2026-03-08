COUNTIES ONE WESTERN WEST
Saltash 28 Torquay Athletic 29
THE Ashes fell to another close defeat which could have been different if a decision to kick a penalty close to the end had been taken.
The home side were forced to make a late change to their line-up before the start when Laurie Thomson withdrew and was replaced by Lewis Wells.
An early penalty by Jack Pritchard put Saltash ahead but Torquay quickly took the lead with a left wing try on four minutes and looked dangerous as they surged forward.
Saltash forced the visitors back towards their own line and were rewarded after 12 minutes with a good movement and full-back Dylan Davies touching down on the right to regain the home advantage at 8-5.
Torquay began to take control of the game and broke through the Ashes defence for a converted try following some strong running and handling.
A Pritchard penalty after 19 minutes closed the Torquay lead to one point, however, a breakaway try from the Devonians within two minutes which was converted increased their lead. A penalty three minutes later then pushed the score to 22-11 in their favour.
At this stage Torquay were well in command and seemed to have victory in sight as more good forward play and handling resulted in a converted try after 32 minutes which gave them an interval lead of 29-11 and the bonus point.
Saltash came out for the second half with a great determination and pressed hard towards the visiting try line. Phil Eatwell, who put in an impressive performance, finished off a smart move by touching down under the posts for a converted try on 45 minutes.
The Ashes continued to dominate and only good Torquay defending kept them out, but another Pritchard penalty after 57 minutes closed the gap to just eight.
As the match moved into the closing minutes, Saltash turned down the opportunity to kick a penalty, instead going for the corner without success.
They continued to strongly attack Torquay and were rewarded in the final moments when half-time substitute Ryan Cruickshanks concluded some slick Ashes handling for a converted try.
It was a very close and entertaining game for the neutral, but disappointing for the Ashes who gave an impressive second half performance and were unlucky not to gain the points after being second best in the first period.
Cruickshanks injected some passion into the Saltash backs and were well supported by their pack as the visitors just about held on for a crucial victory which puts them nine points clear of bottom side Saltash with a game in-hand.
One bit of good news for the club was that the Colts won the County Plate final by beating Truro Colts 44-40 in an exciting game to put another trophy on the shelf at Moorlands Lane.
SALTASH: Davies; Morton, G Eatwell, Crofts, Moriarty (capt); Dover, Pritchard; Nance, Nicks, Simmons; Hoban, Sutton; Wells, P Eatwell, Hillman. Replacements: F Jones, Woolaway, Cruickshanks.
Tries: Davies, P Eatwell, Cruickshanks; Convs: Pritchard (2); Pens: Pritchard (3).
