REGIONAL ONE SOUTH WEST
St Austell 31 Royal Wootton Bassett 38
The Saints play-off hopes were dealt a blow following a narrow defeat in a physical encounter with Royal Wootton Bassett (RWB) on Saturday.
The Wiltshire side used their strong runners to great effect to constantly test the home side, and in a game of tight margins finished strongly for a deserved victory.
A cagey opening saw the visitors inflict the first blow with a converted try on 16 minutes. The Saints struck back almost immediately with brilliant break from winger Ben Plummer who played in full-back Ben Saunders to dive over in the gym corner. Matt Shepherd’s touchline conversion made it 7-7.
A dropped ball at the restart gave RWB a scrum platform in the home 22 to launch their powerful back-row and centres. Desperate last-ditch defence initially kept the visitors at bay but eventually overstepped the line with the referee awarding in a penalty try and a yellow card for No.8 Kyle Marriott.
Roared on by the home crowd, the Saints put RWB under pressure and it was veteran prop Hugh Noott who powered over for a trademark try to put the game back on equal terms.
The home side continued to dominate and after a series of drives from the forwards, scrum-half Dan Tyrrell dived over from short-range. Shepherd’s conversion put the Saints 21-14 in front at the interval.
In what was to become the pivotal moment of the match, RWB came storming out of the blocks to score two tries in the opening five minutes of the second half. The Saints struggled to match the visitors’ intensity and were guilty of falling off some tackles. They paid a heavy price for their defensive profligacy as the jubilant visitors took a 28-21 lead.
The Saints dusted themselves down and another period of try line pounding ended in a penalty try and yellow card for RWB as it went all square.
Shepherd’s penalty on the hour made it 31-28 and that really should have been the foundation for the home side to go on and win the game.
A contentious offside decision on a kick chase denied winger Dan Navas a scoring opportunity or at the very least a deep incursion into Wiltshire territory. The flying Spaniard was adjudged to have been in front of Chris Ashwin’s astute chip kick to the consternation to those of a Cornish persuasion.
The feelings of injustice were exacerbated when RWB drilled the penalty deep into the 22. The visitors used the platform to great effect creating the momentum that eventually saw them restore their lead.
RWB managed the final minutes brilliantly to continually frustrate the Saints as they searched for a way back. It was the visitors who looked the more likely to score again, and the Saints were grateful for Navas’ diligent defence to prevent another try. In the final minute RWB had the luxury of a penalty to had further gloss to the scoreboard, as they ran out 38-31 winners.
A disappointment for Saints but all eyes now turn to Saturday when the Saints travel to Polson Bridge for the Cornish derby at Launceston (3pm).
ST AUSTELL: Saunders; Plummer, Shepherd, Stanlake, Bullen; Ashwin, Tyrrell; Boothby, Harris, Noott; Daniel, Vian; Powell, Taylor, Marriott. Replacements: Bright, Navas, A Fletcher.
Tries: Saunders, Noott, Tyrrell, penalty try; Convs: Shepherd (4); Pens: Shepherd.
Saints’ man-of-the-match: Hugh Noott.
