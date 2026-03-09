Saturday, March 7 - Football
National League: Altrincham 2 Truro City 0, Boreham Wood 5 Brackley Tn 3, Braintree Tn 1 Wealdstone 4, Carlisle Utd 2 Southend Utd 2, Forest Green 2 Aldershot Tn 1, Hartlepool Utd 0 Halifax Tn 1, Rochdale 1 Boston Utd 0, Solihull Moors 1 Gateshead 2, Sutton Utd 0 Morcambe 5, Woking 3 Tamworth 1, Yeovil Tn 0 Scunthorpe Utd 3, York City 3 Eastleigh 1.
Southern League, Division One South: Bashley 0 Malvern Tn 2, Bideford 2 Bristol Manor Farm 0, Bishops Cleeve 1 Portishead Tn 1, Falmouth Tn 5 Winchester City 6, Hartpury 2 Frome Tn 2, Larkhall Ath 1 Shaftesbury 3, Melksham Tn 2 Brixham 3, Mousehole 1 Swindon Supermarine 1, Sporting Club Inkberrow 0 Exmouth Tn 3, Tavistock 0 Westbury Utd 2, Willand Rov 1 Didcot Tn 0.
Western League, Premier Division: Barnstaple Tn 2 Brislington 1, Helston Ath 2 Bridgwater Utd 6, Newquay 0 Street 0, Oldland Abbotonians 1 Buckland Ath 4, Paulton Rov 2 Torpoint Ath 2, Saltash Utd 2 Ivybridge Tn 1, Sidmouth Tn 2 Shepton Mallet 2, St Blazey 0 Clevedon Tn 2, Wellington 3 Bradford Tn 1.
SWPL, Premier West: Bude Tn 0 Falmouth Tn 1, Camelford 4 Holsworthy 1, Elburton Villa 3 St Day 1, Liskeard Ath 1 Sticker 0, Millbrook 1 Launceston 0, Penzance 1 Callington Tn 1, Wendron Utd 1 Dobwalls 0.
St Piran League, Premier Division East: Altarnun 2 Saltash Utd 3, Callington Tn 2 Foxhole Stars 1, Kilkhampton 2 Millbrook 1, Looe Tn 2 St Blazey 2, North Petherwin 2 St Mawgan 1, Sticker 0 Polperro 1.
Premier Division West: Mullion 5 St Ives Tn 0, Perranwell 1 St Agnes 4, Porthleven 5 Illogan RBL 3, Redruth Utd 1 St Just 1, St Day 2 Wendron Utd 1.
Division One East: Dobwalls 5 St Dominick 1, Launceston 0 Newquay 11, Lifton 4 Boscastle 3, Nanpean Rov 4 St Teath 0, St Breward 0 Pensilva 4, St Newlyn East 2 Wadebridge Tn 2, St Stephen 9 Liskeard 0.
Division One West: Camborne SoM 1 Dropship 3, Illogan RBL 1 Falmouth Utd 7, Probus 1 Penzance 4, RNAS Culdrose 4 Holman 2, Troon v Hayle - H/W, Wendron Utd 0 Mawnan 7.
Division Two East: Gerrans & St Mawes Utd v Lanreath - H/W, Mevagissey 5 Lostwithiel 2, Roche v Calstock - H/W, St Dennis 8 Bude Tn 2, Tregony 1 Gorran 0, Week St Mary 6 Biscovey 1.
Division Two West: Falmouth DC 2 Perranwell 0, Frogpool & Cusgarne 0 Perranporth 3, Goonhavern Ath 6 St Just 1, Lanner 1 St Buryan 2, Mawnan 3 St Ives Mariners 2, St Agnes 0 Lizard Argyle 4.
Division Three East: Boscastle 1 Looe Tn 3, Indian Queens 0 Newquay 8, St Merryn 3 Padstow Utd 4, St Teath 1 Delabole Utd 0.
Division Three West: Carharrack 3 RNAS Culdrose 2, Dropship 6 Stithians 2, Holman SC 3 Mawgan 2, Penryn Ath 2 St Keverne 2, Perranporth 1 Constantine 0, Troon 1 Mullion 1.
Division Four East: Lostwithiel 0 St Columb Major 2, St Minver 1 St Dennis 6.
Division Four West: Ludgvan 2 Tremough 2, Madron 3 Lizard Argyle 0, Newlyn Non-Ath 2 Wendron Utd 1, Speak Out Utd 0 Goonhavern Ath 4, St Day 1 Falmouth Ath 4.
Cornwall Intermediate Cup, Quarter-Final: Torpoint Ath 4 Pendeen Rov 0.
Sunday, March 8 - Football
SW Regional Women’s League, Knockout Cup: Saltash Utd 1 Poole Tn 3.
Cornwall’s Women’s League, Premier Division: Bodmin 0 Sticker 2, Kilkhampton 3 Saltash Borough 3, St Agnes v Redruth Utd - H/W.
Division One: Lanner 1 Ludgvan 7, Padstow Utd 2 St Agnes 2, Redruth Utd v Ludgvan - Post, Wendron Utd 0 FXSU 6.
Division One Cup: Wadebridge Tn 4 Callington Tn 1.
Division Two: Biscovey 0 Charlestown 2, Dropship v Porthleven - Post, Launceston 0 Falmouth 9, Troon v St Buryan - H/W.
Saturday, March 7 - Rugby
Tribute Cup: Cornish Pirates 22 Harlequins 61.
Regional One South West: Brixham 55 Sidmouth 31, Chew Valley 32 Marlborough 14, Devonport Services 39 Topsham 29, Lydney 27 Launceston 21, Matson 19 Exmouth 49, St Austell 31 Royal Wootton Bassett 38.
Regional Two South West: Ivybridge 17 Weston-super-Mare 71, North Petherton 24 Wadebridge Camels 33, Okehampton 47 Cullompton 19, Teignmouth 22 Crediton 30, Tiverton 36 Penzance-Newlyn 16, Winscombe 47 Wellington 5.
Counties One Western West: Kingsbridge 42 Paignton 12, Newton Abbot 17 Wiveliscombe 29, Penryn 43 Barnstaple 24, Saltash 28 Torquay 29, St Ives 17 Plymstock 5, Truro 22 Redruth 20.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bude 38 St Austell 0, Launceston 19 Perranporth 29, Liskeard-Looe 20 Helston 17, Newquay Hornets 55 Bodmin 0, St Just 17 Falmouth 47, Wadebridge Camels 26 Camborne 61.
Counties Three Cornwall: Illogan Park 19 St Agnes 49, Lankelly-Fowey v Camborne SoM - H/W, Roseland v Hayle - H/W, Saltash 38 St Ives 24.
Sunday, March 8 - Rugby
Women’s NC One South West (West): Avonmouth 10 Crediton 68, Okehampton 29 Hornets 12, Winscombe 31 Dings Crusaders 33, Yeovil 50 Penryn 5.
Women’s NC Two South West (West): Cullompton 0 Topsham Tempest 56, Devonport Services 43 Bude 17, Exeter Saracens 0 Bideford 32, Helston 10 Newton Abbot 19, Paignton 24 Truro 23.
Women’s NC Three South West (West): Falmouth 7 Saltash 10, Kingsbridge 15 Camborne 17, St Austell 17 Plymouth Argaum 5.
