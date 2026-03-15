Western League - Premier Division
Paulton Rovers 2 Newquay 0
Report by Kevin Marriott and Jon Green
NEWQUAY manager Shaun Middleton will be looking for plenty of character from his players in their next few games after their disappointing defeat to Paulton on Saturday.
The Peppermints will hope to bounce back after the defeat to Rovers, who moved into second place in the league thanks to goals from Tom Bradley (24 minutes) and Will Osborne (47).
After the match, Middleton said: “Unfortunately we didn’t really get going at Paulton and we looked like a team who hit fatigue after plenty of games in a short period, especially after a long period without football.
“There was very little between the teams in my opinion but Paulton were very fortunate with the goals.
“We’re going to have to dig deep in the next few games that will certainly define our season so it will be interesting to see what sort of character we have within this group.”
The early minutes mostly saw the teams feeling their way into the game but Kitan Jaiyeoba did get a couple of early half chances for Paulton.
As the game wore on, the home side began to take the lion’s share of the possession and in the 21st minute, Jaiyeoba broke free on the right, launching in a cross to the far post where Wayne Nderemani was waiting.
He hit a shot from a tight angle that Newquay keeper Brodie Cole tipped over the bar.
Three minutes later, Nderemani was involved again when he picked up the ball from a short corner, crossing to the far post for Will Osborne to head back into the mix. Tom Bradley was on hand to nod the ball into the net.
The Newquay players complained that there had been a handball but the referee waved away the protests.
Newquay began to get some possession of their own as the half moved on but they were unable to test James Smallcombe in the Rovers net.
It was a slender lead as the second half kicked off but the hosts got the perfect start by doubling their lead after winning a corner in the 47th minute.
Max Williams swung in the cross, keeper Cole dropped the ball and Jaiyeoba poked it away from him and back to Will Osborne, who scored from close range.
With the lead doubled, Paulton began to look more confident. In the 58th minute, Alistair Wach was put through but his shot from a tight angle went narrowly wide.
Newquay looked dangerous on the break and did produce several half chances as the half wore on but, as in the first half, none really forced a proper save out of Smallcombe.
Paulton: J Smallcombe, E Athanasiou, T Bradley, C Peck, J Dancey, S Partridge, M Williams (M Lenihan 77), W Osborne, W Nderemani, A Wach (D Tate 65), K Jaiyeoba.
Sub not used: T Wynne (gk).
Goals: T Bradley (24), W Osborne (47),
Yellow cards: S Partridge (34), J Dancey (63).
Newquay: B Cole, J Edlin (C McOnie 75), T Moxham, J Lowry, H Downing, M Searle (L Potts 65), A Dilley (R Fallens 60), R Simmonds, T Shepherd (J Grange 65), J Bray-Evans, P Lowry (L Price 46).
Men of the Match. Paulton – Wayne Nderemani; Newquay – Jamie Lowry.
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