South West Peninsula League - Premier West
Wendron United 1 Liskeard Athletic 2
LISKEARD Athletic took another huge step towards promotion to the Western League on Saturday by digging very deep for three points on a mudbath of a pitch at Underlane.
Victory stretched the Blues’ lead at the top to 12 points and although rivals Elburton Villa now have three games in hand, it’s often more advantageous to have points in the bank at the business end of the season.
On a playing surface which was close to unplayable through its middle, Liskeard found themselves in trouble when Ryan Reeve put Wendron in front on the stroke of half-time from the penalty spot.
But this Liskeard squad find a way to win – and after Harry Jeffery levelled things on the hour with a penalty, Matt Andrew – Captain Marvel, as joint manager Darren Gilbert has labelled him – came up with the winner five minutes from time.
It’s always difficult to pick out a man of the match from such a good team performance but the sight of Andrew, at 37, storming through the mud to head in Max Gilbert’s cross was something to behold.
With Elburton’s game along the road at Falmouth washed out, it was something of a surprise that Wendron’s pitch was given the go-ahead. Liskeard’s players certainly were not keen, having tried to warm up on the sides of it.
But whatever was said in the dressing room before they were sent out, those same players were ‘up for it’ once the whistle blew and they were inches away from scoring inside two minutes.
Ben Collins showed power and pace to get in a superb cross from the right which George Newton just failed to connect with as he slid into the six yard box.
It set the tone for a first half increasingly dominated by the visitors with Newton (twice), Josh McCabe and Max Gilbert (twice) all having opportunities.
They were still pushing as the first half entered its fourth minute of time added on when Wendron broke from a Liskeard corner to win a penalty when Reeve fell to the ground as Blues keeper Luke Gwillam came out to challenge him.
There appeared to be minimal contact but the referee pointed to the spot and Reeve picked himself up to score.
That could have been a real body blow for some teams but Liskeard stepped up the pressure after the break with a Max Gilbert free kick flying inches wide while Sean Thomson cut in from the left to send a right foot just over the bar.
The pressure finally told on the hour when Thomson was tripped inside the penalty area and Jeffery stepped up to equalise from the spot.
There was still half an hour left and Liskeard needed almost all of that time to find a winner as they pounded the Wendron goalmouth but came up against resistance in the form of outstanding centre back Russell May.
But then Max Gilbert, who became more influential as the game went on, provided the telling pass into the penalty area in the 85th minute and Andrew, released from his defensive duties, sent a glancing header past George Middlewick to make it 2-1.
Wendron had worked incredibly hard but in the end, and not for the first time in recent weeks, Liskeard’s desire for three points won the day.
Wendron: G Middlewick, O Tomlinson, R Pledger, M Roberts, R May, H Hopkins, R Reeve (B Scoffin 65), D Scoffin, T Bertrand, B Stone (S Fisher 72), J Wood.
Subs not used: M Joseph, S Jewell, S McElwee.
Goal: R Reeve (pen, 45+4).
Yellow card: S Fisher (89).
Liskeard: L Gwillam, B Collins, S Sanders, H Jeffery (D Jennings 66), J McCabe, M Andrew, M Gilbert, J Lorenz, G Newton (J Collins 75), S Thomson, S Gerken (K Gilbert 80).
Goals: H Jeffery (pen, 60), M Andrew (85).
Yellow cards: M Gilbert (87), D Jennings (89).
Attendance: 80 (est).
Men of the Match. Wendron – Russell May; Liskeard – Matt Andrew.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.