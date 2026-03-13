St Blazey and District Snooker League latest - By Geoff Hawken
BETHEL A clinched the Victory league title after getting a 3-2 win at Luxulyan.
There were wins for Mark Ashton and Garry Stephens, despite opponent Andrew Best knocking in a 37 break. Andy Peers were there winners to seal the win.
Tregonissey A only need a point in there last game to be runners-up after taking four points at home to Pelynt, whose only success came from Richard Broad as the relegation picture is going to go to the wire with Mevagissey B having three games to play.
Bethel D got three frames at home to St Blazey B to help there cause with Steve Benallack beating George Taylor in the last frame on the night to clinch the win.
Darren Lock knocked in a 42 break and Matt Chesterfield a 37 as Mevagissey A picked up a 3-2 win at St Neot to all but secure there top flight spot for next season.
Liam Reynolds had a 35 break and Chris Brown a season’s best 42 helping St Blazey A beat Gorran Haven 4-1 and on Thursday sealed the title by beating Bethel B again by four frames to one, with Chris Brown knocking in a 37 break.
Bugle picked up four frames at Tregonissey C and are now favourites to go up with Lucy Harrison beating Keith Moore to stop the whitewash.
Tregonissey B have an outside chance of promotion after getting all five frames at Mevagissey C with wins for Jowan Truman, Ryan Orchard, Nate Taylor, Mark Haworth and a walkover for Darren Roberts.
Lerryn’s season ended with a defeat at home to Bethel C by the odd frame. Les Shakespeare and James Stephens won for the home side with Leigh Rosevear, Ben Stunell and Howard Brett successful for the away side.
