St Mellion Golf Club latest - March 6
Seniors Section ‘The Fossils’ by Keith Field
AFTER the forecast eulogising over blue skies, glorious sunrises and settings, the Fossils were treated to overcast skies and occasional light showers which brought with them Saharan dust, the essential element to the aforementioned solar spectacles.
However, it was warm and the course was drying rapidly, and so the 34 assembled Fossils enjoyed the challenge of the St Piran’s Trophy pairs foursomes.
Three temps remained operational and all the main greens had been tined and spread with sand as part of their spring maintenance.
It is fair to say that the sand did affect putts, especially lengthy ones, but even so there were plenty of good scores.
Top of the tree were John Clements and Phil Cuming with a standout score of 39 points.
In second place, just a single point behind, were Pete Mehigan and Mel Carter on 38, finishing just ahead of John Raphael and Stan Serwata with their total of 37.
There were no less than four teams scoring 36 and it should be noted that the winners included seven net birdies and a net eagle in amassing their score.
The clubhouse was in ebullient form as for this special event in Cornwall, Fossils’ tradition declared that pasties were on the menu for all players.
Move forward to Friday and the first semi-final of the Winter Greensomes between Mike Tamblin and Keith Field versus John Raphael and Tony Hurley.
The match between them befitted a semi-final as the lead swung between each pair. It was not until the ninth hole when they finally halved a hole. This sequence of play continued across the back nine, and so it came as no surprise that they were all square after 18.
Off to the 19th with both teams feeling the pressure of a sudden death but hard to tell as long drives found the fairway.
Cagey second shot required a pitch onto the green and safely accomplished leaving the flat sticks to take over with both teams facing longish putts. It looked like the pressure was first to tell on Hurley as after putting so well, his putt was long.
Tamblin weighed up the option but was also agonisingly long. First to putt, Raphael was also strong as the ball drifted past the pin and leaving Field with a knee trembling four-footer to win the match. After a deep breath, the ball was struck true and disappeared into the cup for victory.
Earlier in the round on hole five, Raphael stood on the tee, knowing that his team were behind, struck a glorious shot towards the green to watch it run unerringly into the hole for an ace. On account of the pin position, all four of the combatants stood there and were able to witness the event.
A sad note to end as the Fossils learnt recently of the passing of long time Fossil and club stalwart Cliff Sleat. He will be remembered with great sadness by many and fondness for his tremendous help and support for St Mellion.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.