FALMOUTH Town produced a remarkable attacking performance at Bickland Park on Saturday in Southern League Division One South, but were beaten in an 11-goal thriller by promotion-chasing Winchester City.
Falmouth, who had beaten Bristol Manor Farm 1-0 in midweek thanks to Rubin Wilson’s 61st minute winner, had been involved in an eight-goal classic recently when Bideford fought back in the late stages to draw 4-4, but that was nothing compared to the treat 307 supporters enjoyed in Cornwall.
Town, who are just a point above the bottom four, albeit with two game in-hand on nearest rivals Melksham Town, led inside 11 minutes through striker Oscar Massey before Conor Whiteley equalised eight minutes later.
Massey’s second arrived on 24 minutes before Luke Barner and Jack Webber made it 4-1 with both goals coming inside 60 seconds just before half-time.
But the Hampshire visitors came out of the break revitalised and stormed back.
Bradley Waters cut the arrears on 49 minutes before Thomas Wright (57) and Alfy Whittingham (58) had Winchester level by the hour.
Whittingham made it 5-4 on 67 minutes, and although Barner equalised with 15 to play, Wright’s second on 77 minutes was the final goal of a day that will live long in the memory.
In the same division, mid-table Mousehole bounced back from their shock Cornwall Senior Cup semi-final defeat by Camelford by securing a 1-1 draw at home to Swindon Supermarine.
The Wiltshire visitors were ahead after 15 minutes through Bradley Hooper, but midfielder Ed Harrison levelled six minutes after the restart.
In the Western League Premier Division, Helston Athletic suffered an emphatic 6-2 defeat at home to fellow mid-table side Bridgwater United with consolation goals coming from Liam Eddy and Olly Redd.
Elsewhere in the same division, Newquay were held to a goalless draw by Street, while St Blazey were beaten 2-0 by leaders Clevedon Town.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.