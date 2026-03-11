FOURTEEN runners from East Cornwall Harriers made the trip across the Tamar on Sunday, March 8 to take on the legendary Grizzly 2026 – One Step Beyond, widely regarded as one of the toughest and most iconic off-road races in the South West.
The Harriers travelled together in convoy from Liskeard to Seaton, with plenty of pre-race chatter and a mix of excitement and nerves building as the team gathered for the start on the Jurassic Coast. The Grizzly is never an easy day out.
This year’s “One Step Beyond” edition delivered everything the race is famous for – mud, hills, river crossings, beach sections and challenging coastal paths.
A blanket of mist hung over the course for much of the race, meaning that the usually spectacular coastal views were unfortunately hidden from sight, adding to the wild and atmospheric feel of the day.
Representing East Cornwall Harriers on the day were Oliver Jones, Gareth Price, Hannah Matthews, Joel Mitchell, Clive Shute, Daniel Walton, Kaye Patterson, Ali O'Hora, Hayley Stacey, Sarah McDonough, Victoria Humphreys, Jo Strawbridge, Victoria Ball and Nicole Doidge.
Conditions were classic grizzly damp underfoot in places, energy-sapping climbs and sections of thick mud that demanded both strength and good humour.
Marshals and spectators cheered runners on through the toughest sections, while the Harriers encouraged each other along the way, often regrouping at various points of the course.
Every Harrier who started the race crossed the finish line back in Seaton, tired but smiling after conquering one of the South West’s most memorable events.
Oliver Jones was the first over for the Harriers after completing a time of 02:50:44, which put him 55th overall. The fastest female time went to Hannah Matthews who finished the course in 03:23:03.
