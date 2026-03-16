South West Peninsula League - Premier West
Millbrook 0 Bude Town 2
BUDE launched their end-of-season six-game away schedule with a hard-earned victory over Millbrook on a heavy surface at Jenkins Park.
Goals from Piran Friend and Harry Hopcroft kept the visitors seventh in the table and made it three clean sheets in their last four league games.
In the early stages, Millbrook had a few set pieces which were dealt with comfortably by Bude, who worked the ball into dangerous areas but were unable to get the final shot away to take the lead.
Oli Cleave on the right hand side looked dangerous, taking on the full-back and looking to get balls in, while Tornado Bello used his strength and power to hold the ball up in the final third.
Half an hour gone and with Millbrook breaking forward, Billy Hopcroft surged back to nick the ball and Harry Hopcroft picked it up before slotting the ball neatly over to Friend. From 25 yards, Friend’s effort from the left side of the box curled into the top right hand corner, giving the keeper no chance.
Millbrook did look dangerous at times but Ty Rowe wasn’t truly tested. Into the second half and with the pitch getting heavier each minute, Bude fought bravely.
Nathan Colley came back into central midfield after his recent injury and put in a strong performance, winning tackles, breaking up play and getting the Seasiders moving forward alongside Dylan Morgan.
The second goal came from Harry Hopcroft as he stepped into a tackle, looked up and hit a looping effort from 30 yards into the top corner for 2-0.
This was another game where Bude produced some big individual performances, but as a collective were dogged, resilient and worked hard to get the three points.
After the win, Bude manager Steve Hackett said: “I thought the lads did really well so I’m chuffed to bits.
“There were a lot of strong individual performances from quite a few of the lads but as a team we were really fighting hard for each other and were really determined.
“Millbrook is a hard place to go and they are always a very physical and gritty team to play against so we set ourselves up as a tight and strong defensive unit.”
“Although we had players missing and some playing in positions they don’t normally play in, I thought we were solid and nullified them. It was a great team performance.”
Bude are three points above Holsworthy, who have two games in hand. The teams meet at Upcott Field on Good Friday, April 3, which is Bude’s next game.
The Seasiders’ remaining games after that, which are all away from home, will see them visit St Day, Wendron United, Launceston and Elburton Villa.
Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Steve added: “We want to pick up as many points as we can between now and the end of the season. I’ve got a personal aspiration to try and finish in the top five if we can.
“This season has definitely been one of progress. When you look at the final league table from last year to where we are at now, its been a really good season for us so far.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.