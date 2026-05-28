St Mellion Golf Club Seniors’ latest – ‘The Fossils’
ON A FRESH feeling day, more akin to winter, Capt. Paul Osborneled his team out on the Kernow course for their match against Tavistock on Monday, May 18.
The skies were heavy with cloud and the forecast not looking too good, so many dressed accordingly but many of perhaps a more optimistic disposition elected more summery attire. The latter proved to be the best choice as the day remained dry!
The fairways ran well and the greens were good but slower than many playing had expected, and that included players from both teams.
Generally, the individual matches were quite tight affairs, but first vice-captain Colin Marshall and Tony Hodson stormed home winning 5&3, only for Mike Tamblin and Albert Gunning to post a magnificent 6&5 victory.
When all of the results were in St Mellion had taken a substantial 5.5 to 2.5 lead in this year’s home leg. However, recent history has led the team not to count their chickens as this fixture has a habit of second leg turnovers when played at Tavistock.
Nearest the Pin winners were Greg Clark for the hosts and David Buchanan for the visitors.
On to the Thursday that week, and it came with a forecast of increasing warmth and blue skies, but certainly none of the 45 players who stood on the first tee could recognise that forecast. Overcast sky with a little moisture in the air and not particularly warm. The course played in similar fashion to the match on Tuesday with pin positions the same.
However, by late morning the humidity started to rise as did the temperature and the forecasted blue skies started to appear. Adjustments to attire had to be made as the forecasters got it right.
What of the golf? It is fair to say that players generally struggled to score well with one exception, and many ’enjoyed’ a search for their mishit balls in the rough which was deep and unforgiving and as such took the tempo down.
Early starter Matt Braithwaite came home with 34 points and was a long-time leader in the clubhouse, but then later starters arrived back and displaced him.
Top dog amongst them was winner, James Simpson with his exceptional score of 40 points no less than five points better than four others who recorded 35. After countback, Lawrence Rowley secured second with Keith Field third. Greg Clark and David Furse took the minor positions in the four-way tussle.
Two other players shared 34 points with the aforementioned Braithwaite including Tony Hurley who helped himself to two twos in his round which was half the total of twos recorded (the others being Greg Clark and Guy Pennington) on the day and neither hole (3 and 14) did he use his putter!
Results: 1 James Simpson – 40pts; 2 Lawrence Rowley – 35 (c/b); 3 Keith Field – 35.
GOLD: Greg Clark, David Furse and Tony Hurley; SILVER: James Simpson, Lawrence Rowley and Keith Field; BRONZE: 1 James Kitchen, Nigel Coulson-Stevens and Malcolm Smith.
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